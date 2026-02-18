UK and Welsh governments commit to generational rail transformation across Wales

Posted: 18 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Keir Starmer and Eluned Morgan back long term investment pipeline, supporting 12,000 jobs and delivering new stations, faster services and major infrastructure upgrades.

The UK and Welsh Governments have set out a generational commitment to modernise rail infrastructure across Wales, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer formally endorsing Transport for Wales’ long term vision and committing to deliver its pipeline of projects in partnership with the Welsh Government.

The programme is expected to support 12,000 jobs across Wales and forms part of a wider strategy to drive economic renewal, boost construction activity and strengthen regional connectivity.

A generational investment framework

The plan builds on existing Welsh Government investment of £1.1 billion to upgrade and electrify the Core Valley Lines and £800 million for a new rail fleet. The UK Government has committed at least £445 million in the 2025 Spending Review for rail enhancements in Wales, including £302 million for infrastructure upgrades, £95 million for further development and £48 million for enhancements on the Core Valley Lines.

The Transport for Wales vision, published as Today, Tomorrow, Together: A Vision for Wales across Wales and Borders, will form the basis of the Wales Rail Board’s long term pipeline. The Board includes representatives from the Welsh Government, UK Government, Transport for Wales and Network Rail, and will oversee delivery.

Transport for Wales estimates that schemes under consideration could total up to £14 billion over time, subject to future Spending Reviews.

Seven new stations across Wales

Using almost half a billion pounds allocated in the Spending Review period, seven new stations are planned: Magor and Undy, Llanwern, Cardiff East, Newport West, Somerton, Cardiff Parkway and a new station serving Deeside Industrial Park.

The five South East Wales stations between Cardiff and the Severn Tunnel Junction were originally recommended by the Burns Commission to address M4 congestion. Funding of £90 million has been allocated over four years, with work on all five stations due to begin this year and Magor and Undy expected to be completed first.

Cardiff Parkway, proposed within the Hendre Lakes development near St Mellons, is designed to support regeneration and could help unlock around 6,000 jobs through an associated business park. The project will be delivered through collaboration between the UK Government, Welsh Government and private investors.

In North Wales, a new station at Deeside Industrial Park will support increased service frequency on the Wrexham to Liverpool line.

Capacity and performance upgrades

The UK Government has allocated at least £40 million to upgrade the South Wales Relief Lines between Cardiff and the Severn Tunnel Junction, increasing line speeds and creating additional high speed capacity for freight and passenger services. A Full Business Case is expected in spring 2026.

Up to £30 million will be invested at Cardiff West Junction to increase capacity and enable additional Core Valley Lines services, with delivery aligned to a planned renewal in 2028.

On the Wrexham to Liverpool line, improvements near Padeswood Cement Works will ease congestion, enable two trains per hour and support a new Deeside station, alongside safety and line speed enhancements at Buckley.

Further investment of around £30 million on the North Wales Coast Mainline will replace high risk level crossings at Prestatyn and Abergele with accessible footbridges and support a 50 per cent service increase from May 2026.

Cardiff Central transformation

Wales’ busiest station, Cardiff Central, will receive £59.8 million in additional UK Government funding, bringing total UK support to £77.8 million. Combined with funding from the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal and the Welsh Government, work is scheduled to begin in spring 2026, with the majority completed by 2029.

Leadership perspectives

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “For too long, Wales has been let down by a UK government unwilling to do the hard yards and build the future they deserve.

“This government is turning the page on historic dither and delay with seven new stations, thousands of jobs, and a generational commitment to build a rail network fit for Wales’ future.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan described the programme as the next chapter of rail transformation in Wales, highlighting long term commitments to key projects and renewed ambition.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens and Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander emphasised improved connectivity, reliability and access to employment, while Transport for Wales Chair Vernon Everitt underlined transport’s role in enabling sustainable economic growth.

The long term benefits of the 43 schemes under development include £6.3 billion in wider economic benefits, up to 13.3 million additional rail journeys annually, 3.8 million fewer car journeys and 55,000 tonnes of CO2 avoided each year.