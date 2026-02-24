Nomad digital surpasses 2,000 days without lost time injury milestone

0 SHARES

Posted: 24 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Nomad Digital has recorded over 2,000 days LTI free, reinforcing its global safety culture across 13 countries and 2.7 million working hours.

Credit: Nomad Digital

Nomad Digital has surpassed 2,000 consecutive days without a Lost Time Injury, marking a significant safety milestone for the global rail connectivity specialist.

The achievement, reached in December 2025, builds on the company’s earlier 2025 record of exceeding 2.5 million working hours without an LTI. Over the past 2,000 days, more than 250 employees have collectively completed 2.7 million working hours across 13 countries, underlining the scale of operations maintained without a serious workplace injury.

During this period, the organisation conducted more than 12,000 site visits and completed over 100 safety audits. Teams also raised more than 250 safety observations to proactively identify potential hazards before they could result in harm. In parallel, over 10,000 safety related training modules were delivered through the company’s Learning Management System, reinforcing competence and compliance across its workforce.

Embedding a mature safety culture

Operating LTI free is widely recognised as a key industry benchmark for effective safety management. For Nomad Digital, the milestone reflects a sustained focus on risk mitigation, hazard separation and behavioural safety practices embedded across daily operations.

Jean-Philippe Garbit, Managing Director, said: “This is an excellent milestone that reflects the commitment from all corners of our organisation to work safely and ensure that we keep people and hazards apart and keep safety at the forefront of all we do. Our safety position is clear and simple – if a job cannot be done safely, we should not do it at all.”

John Mills, Head of QHSE, added: “There is no doubt that we are proud to celebrate this achievement, however, we do so with the understanding that what we have achieved today and yesterday starts all over again tomorrow.”

Nomad Digital also holds global ISO 45001 certification, demonstrating that its occupational health and safety management systems remain robust, compliant and scalable as the business grows.