SEPTA launches CBTC Rail signalling upgrade on Media Sharon Hill line

0 SHARES

Posted: 25 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

SEPTA begins revenue service with Hitachi Rail SelTrac CBTC system, modernising its historic interurban trolley network with advanced digital signalling technology.

Credit: Hitachi Rail

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has commenced revenue service using a new Communications Based Train Control digital signalling system on its Media–Sharon Hill Line, marking a major milestone in the modernisation of one of the last interurban trolley networks in the United States.

This modern upgrade to SEPTA’s trolley system is a testament to Pennsylvania’s continued investment in transportation revitalisation.”

The upgraded CBTC system, delivered by Hitachi Rail, covers approximately 11.9 miles of light rail service between the 69th Street Transportation Centre and the communities of Media and Sharon Hill. The route continues to operate with overhead electrification and trolley gauge track, while legacy signalling equipment has now been replaced with a fully integrated digital control platform.

Advanced SelTrac technology in operation

At the core of the upgrade is Hitachi Rail’s SelTrac system, designed to increase network capacity and operational performance through real time data analytics and scalable architecture. The solution incorporates automatic train protection and automatic train supervision, enforcing speed limits and preventing unsafe train movements while enabling continuous monitoring.

Wayside transponders and onboard sensors provide high resolution vehicle location, supporting safe separation between vehicles and enhancing reliability across the corridor. The new system is also expected to lower lifecycle costs and reduce long term capital expenditure by modernising infrastructure that has reached the end of its service life.

Joseph Pozza, President of Hitachi Rail in the USA, said: “This modern upgrade to SEPTA’s trolley system is a testament to Pennsylvania’s continued investment in transportation revitalisation. Our advanced technology will help to deliver modern and reliable onboard operations that will meet passenger needs for decades to come.”

Massimo Esposito, Senior Director, Technology Management at Hitachi Rail in North America, added that the SelTrac technology would enhance passenger experience and ensure reliable journeys from start to finish.

Hitachi Rail’s North American operations are rooted in Pittsburgh, where its predecessor, Union Switch & Signal, was founded in 1881. Over more than a century, the company pioneered innovations including early power interlocking, electro pneumatic train stop systems and digital rail yard control.

The Media–Sharon Hill commissioning completes the SelTrac rollout for the line, embedding CBTC into daily operations and positioning the route for improved safety, resilience and future growth.