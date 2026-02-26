India launches RailTech policy to make railway claims digital

0 SHARES

Posted: 26 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils RailTech Policy and AI enabled e-RCT system under Indian Railways 52 reforms initiative to accelerate innovation and citizen focused justice.

Indian Railways has announced two major digital reforms aimed at accelerating technology adoption and modernising justice delivery across the rail sector.

Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, unveiled the RailTech Policy and the complete digitisation of the Railway Claims Tribunal as Reform Number Three and Reform Number Four under the “52 Reforms in 52 Weeks” programme.

RailTech policy to systemise innovation

The RailTech Policy establishes a structured framework to integrate startups, innovators, research institutions and industry partners into railway technology development. A dedicated Rail Tech Portal will enable end to end digital submission of proposals through a simplified, single stage process, replacing legacy vendor selection mechanisms based on rigid specifications.

The objective is to shift away from the earlier complex system of vendor selection and create a simplified, innovation driven framework focused on trial and adoption of new technologies.”

The funding model allows Indian Railways to support up to 50 percent of development costs for viable proposals. Grant ceilings for prototype development and trials have been doubled, while scale up grants have increased more than threefold. Once validated, successful technologies will move beyond pilot status to large scale deployment backed by long term procurement.

Key focus areas include AI based Elephant Intrusion Detection Systems, AI enabled fire detection in coaches, drone based broken rail detection, rail stress monitoring, sensor based load calculation devices for parcel vans, solar panels on coaches, AI driven coach cleaning oversight and obstruction detection in low visibility conditions. Administrative applications such as AI powered pension processing and dispute resolution systems are also included.

The minister said the framework draws on best practice from defence innovation initiatives such as iDEX and startup ecosystems in the electronics and telecom sectors. The objective is to remove procedural bottlenecks and create a transparent, innovation friendly environment capable of systematic technology induction across operations and administration.

He cited advanced CCTV analytics for passenger security, predictive monitoring of overhead electrical systems, radar and ultrasonic based track defect detection, and AI enabled drone analytics for identifying overheating insulators as priority domains. The policy is designed to ensure that promising solutions move swiftly from concept to operational deployment.

E-RCT brings digital justice to rail claims

Reform Number Four introduces a fully digitised and AI enabled e-RCT platform for the Railway Claims Tribunal. The tribunal adjudicates compensation claims relating to railway accidents, untoward incidents, loss or non delivery of goods and fare refunds under the Railway Claims Tribunal Act, 1987.

At present, the tribunal operates 23 benches across 21 cities, with the Principal Bench in Delhi. Historically, claimants and legal representatives have been required to file cases physically, often facing jurisdictional confusion and travel burdens when incidents occur outside their home state.

Under the new system, claimants will be able to file cases electronically from anywhere in the country. The entire lifecycle, from e filing and scrutiny to hearings, judgement pronouncement and compliance monitoring, will be digitised and AI enabled. Within 12 months, all benches are scheduled to transition to the unified digital platform.

The e-RCT system comprises three core modules. The E Filing component enables 24 hour online submission of petitions, affidavits and supporting documentation, with automated acknowledgements via SMS and email. Online scrutiny and defect rectification processes reduce administrative delays.

The Case Information System creates a centralised database for auto allocation, real time tracking and hearing management. The Document Management System ensures secure digital storage of pleadings, orders and judgements, incorporating digital signatures and disaster recovery safeguards.

Hybrid hearings combining physical and virtual participation will align with Supreme Court guidance, reducing adjournments and travel constraints. Daily orders and judgements will be published online, improving transparency and accessibility.

According to Shri Vaishnaw, the reform aims to deliver faster case processing, real time status updates, reduced costs and improved data driven oversight of pendency and disposal trends. He indicated that if successful, similar models could be extended to other tribunals, including the Central Administrative Tribunal.

To find out more, click here.