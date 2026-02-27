Avanti West Coast trials world first rail timetable tool to improve reliability

0 SHARES

Posted: 27 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Avanti West Coast begins one year trial of pioneering rail timetable tool optimisation software designed to reduce delays and improve passenger information during unplanned disruption across key routes.

Credit: Avanti West Coast

Avanti West Coast has begun trialling a first of its kind timetable optimisation tool developed by the Centre for Modelling and Simulation in what is described as a world first for the transport sector.

Working with the independent digital engineering research organisation, the intercity operator has adopted a timetable optimisation programme that supports operational decision making during unplanned disruption. The system enables staff to input variables such as speed restrictions, line closures or infrastructure incidents and receive fully optimised timetable recommendations at the click of a button.

Supporting faster operational decisions with timetable tool

The technology uses advanced data simulation to generate prompt, practical solutions for train services affected by disruption. Once operational staff enter the relevant factors, the system formulates alternative schedules that can be implemented immediately, helping to keep services running where possible and minimise the impact on passengers.

Innovation can play a key role in shaping the future of the West Coast, as well as the wider rail industry.”

The tool is designed to reduce delays and cancellations while enabling more reliable information to be shared sooner with customers. Each disruption scenario entered into the system is stored and can be reused in similar situations, creating a growing bank of pre optimised response plans.

For an initial period of one year, the technology will support operations on Avanti West Coast’s Anglo Scot and North Wales routes, where services can be particularly vulnerable to severe weather and infrastructure challenges. The operator will also assess whether the tool can support wider operational areas, including train crew deployment and fleet management when the planned timetable cannot be delivered.

The project was supported through funding awarded to CFMS under the Small Business Research Initiative First of a Kind competition, backed by the Department for Transport and delivered by Innovate UK.

Andy Mellors, Managing Director at Avanti West Coast, said: “Whilst timetable optimisation isn’t a new concept, I’m proud Avanti West Coast is leading the transport industry with this innovative technology that can help us to deliver a better service for customers when things don’t go as planned.

“Innovation can play a key role in shaping the future of the West Coast, as well as the wider rail industry. By working with the Centre for Modelling and Simulation on this ground-breaking tool, we have the means to make a massive difference in how the rail industry responds to unplanned disruption and keeps customers moving.”

Sam Paice, CEO at CFMS, added that the collaboration demonstrates how modelling and simulation can transform disruption management and improve resilience across the UK rail network.