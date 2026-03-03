£2.3 million transformation completed at Chippenham station

0 SHARES

Posted: 3 March 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Major forecourt and access upgrades at Chippenham station deliver new cycle hub, improved bus links and enhanced step free access for passengers and the local community.

GWR - Chippenham station has received a number of new upgrades to improve the facilities. Credit: Wiltshire Council

A £2.3 million transformation of Chippenham railway station has been completed, delivering a redesigned south side forecourt and upgraded transport connections while respecting the site’s Grade II listed heritage.

This transformation creates a station Chippenham can be proud of, providing modern facilities to support the growing community and the local economy.”

Delivered in partnership between Network Rail, Great Western Railway and Wiltshire Council, the scheme creates a modern and accessible transport hub aimed at supporting sustainable travel and local economic growth.

The project includes a new 200 space enclosed cycle hub, expanded bus capacity to improve bus rail interchange opportunities and a relocated taxi rank positioned closer to the platform exit. A widened entrance to the pick up and drop off area removes a previous traffic pinch point, helping to reduce congestion and delays.

Improved accessibility and connectivity

Step free ramp access and enhanced disabled parking provision form part of the accessibility upgrades. The expanded pedestrian forecourt, finished with natural stone paving, has been designed to complement the station’s historic character while providing additional seating, planting and trees to create a safer and more welcoming environment.

New walking routes now provide direct connections to Chippenham College and the town centre, building on earlier improvements including a new bridge with lifts linking both sides of the railway.

Tom Pierpoint, Industry Programme Director for Network Rail and Great Western Railway, said: “This transformation creates a station Chippenham can be proud of, providing modern facilities to support the growing community and the local economy.”

Wiltshire Council worked alongside rail partners and the Swindon and Wiltshire Local Enterprise Partnership to ensure the scheme reflected community priorities. Chippenham MP Sarah Gibson described the upgrades as a significant investment that will benefit commuters, businesses and visitors.