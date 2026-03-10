Alstom to deliver signalling for Lodz high-speed rail tunnel

Posted: 10 March 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Advanced traffic control systems will support the new high speed rail tunnel in Lodz, a key part of Poland’s future Y rail corridor.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom has signed a contract with PORR to design and install railway signalling systems for the new long distance rail tunnel in Lodz, Poland.

The design and installation of the railway traffic control system in the long-distance tunnel in Lodz is of strategic importance for the safety and reliability of the entire investment.”

The tunnel forms a central element of the country’s developing high speed rail network and is part of railway line 85, commonly known as the Y route. The line will link Warsaw and the new national airport under development through the Port Polska programme, connecting them with Lodz by 2032. In later phases the network will also extend to Poznan and Wroclaw, significantly reducing travel times between major Polish cities.

Advanced signalling for high-speed rail operations

Under the contract, Alstom will deliver the design, installation and integration of advanced railway traffic control systems in the new tunnel. These solutions are part of the company’s Onvia mainline signalling portfolio and will be integrated with operations at Lodz Widzew railway station.

The signalling system will play a critical role in ensuring safe and reliable operation across the infrastructure. The project represents the first signalling contract delivered by Alstom for the high speed rail infrastructure associated with the Port Polska programme.

Adam Juretko, Branch Director in Katowice at Alstom Polska, said the design and installation of the railway traffic control system in the tunnel is strategically important for the safety and reliability of the entire project.

The tunnel itself will measure approximately 4.6 kilometres in length with a diameter of 14 metres, making it the longest and largest railway tunnel structure in Poland. Trains will run beneath the city centre at depths between 25 and 35 metres. The project also forms part of the trans European North Sea Baltic transport corridor within the TEN T network.

Alstom has extensive experience delivering signalling systems for high-speed rail projects worldwide, including the Bologna Florence line in Italy where ERTMS ETCS Level 2 technology supports operations at speeds of up to 300 km/h.