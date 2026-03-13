Alstom to supply 153 trains in Portugal’s largest rail fleet order

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Posted: 13 March 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

€1.03 billion contract will deliver new commuter and regional trains for Portugal while creating a new manufacturing facility and hundreds of jobs.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom has secured a €1.03 billion contract with Comboios de Portugal to supply 153 Adessia Stream trains as part of the largest train acquisition in Portugal’s history.

This project supports CP’s vision to deliver more reliable and accessible rail services for passengers while preparing the network for future demand.”

The agreement supports the renewal of the country’s ageing rail fleet and will increase capacity across suburban and regional passenger routes. The base contract, signed in October 2025 for 117 trains, has now been expanded to include 36 additional units while also accelerating the delivery schedule. The first trains are expected to enter service in 2029.

Strengthening commuter and regional services

Under the contract, 98 commuter trains will operate on suburban routes serving Lisbon, Porto and Cascais, while 55 trains will be deployed on regional services. The new fleet is designed to improve reliability, comfort and accessibility for passengers while helping to meet growing travel demand across the Portuguese network.

Each three car train will accommodate up to 450 passengers and is based on Alstom’s Adessia single deck commuter platform. The trains are designed specifically for Portugal’s rail network and incorporate features to improve passenger experience and operational efficiency.

Accessibility has been a key design priority. The trains will include step free access, level floors throughout the trainsets, spaces for wheelchairs and bicycles and enhanced passenger information systems. Onboard Wi Fi and digital monitoring systems will also support improved connectivity and maintenance.

Alstom will establish a new train manufacturing facility in Matosinhos near Porto to deliver the project. The site will cover more than 20,000 square metres and will be equipped with modern production technologies. Construction will be carried out in partnership with Portuguese civil engineering company DST Group.

The new facility is expected to create close to 300 direct jobs, including engineering, technical and skilled trade positions. Around 15 per cent of roles will be reserved for young unemployed people, the long term unemployed and individuals with health conditions or impairments.

David Torres, Managing Director of Alstom Portugal, said the project supports the national operator’s vision to deliver more reliable and accessible rail services while preparing the network for future demand.

Bruno Florence, Project Director for the contract, added that renewing regional and suburban rolling stock is essential to support Portugal’s wider goals for sustainable mobility, industrial development and job creation.