Siemens and Akiem launch Vectron dual mode battery locomotive for Europe

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Posted: 25 March 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

New Vectron Dual Mode Electric Battery locomotive will support decarbonised rail operations with flexible performance on electrified and non electrified routes across Europe.

Credit: Siemens

Siemens Mobility and Akiem have signed a framework agreement for up to 80 Vectron locomotives, including a firm order for 50 units and the launch of a new Dual Mode Electric Battery variant.

The agreement builds on a long standing partnership between the two companies. Since 2021, Akiem has already ordered 120 Vectron and Vectron Dual Mode locomotives. The first deliveries under the new contract are scheduled for 2029 to 2030, with Akiem set to offer the locomotives for lease across the European market.

Battery powered dual mode operations

The new Vectron Dual Mode Electric Battery locomotive expands the Vectron platform by replacing the diesel engine with a modular traction battery system. This enables operation under overhead line electrification as well as on non electrified routes, supporting seamless cross network operations.

Designed for flexibility, the locomotive can be configured with battery capacity of more than 2 MWh and delivers up to 2,400 kW of power in both battery and electric modes. It is capable of speeds up to 160 km/h and offers a tractive effort of 300 kN, making it suitable for both freight and passenger services.

Andre Rodenbeck of Siemens Mobility said the development represents a major step in expanding the Vectron family with a fully electric solution that enhances operational flexibility while supporting sustainable rail transport.

Fabien Rochefort of Akiem added that the locomotive will meet a wide range of customer requirements, reducing operational costs and emissions while maintaining performance on routes without continuous electrification.

The new platform supports rail decarbonisation by reducing reliance on diesel traction, particularly on partially electrified corridors. Siemens Mobility continues to expand its portfolio of alternative traction solutions, including battery and hydrogen technologies, to support climate friendly rail operations.