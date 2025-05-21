Uber and Gemini Trains team up!

Posted: 21 May 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

Uber has announced plans to bring its brand to cross-channel rail services through a new co-branding partnership with Gemini Trains.

Editorial credit: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com

Gemini Trains is proposing new Channel Tunnel rail services, with plans to purchase 10 newly designed trains, that will offer competitive fares on comfortable high-quality and frequent train services between the UK and continental Europe. Under the marketing agreement, Uber will co-brand the service, as well as offer passengers the opportunity to book tickets through the Uber app.

Gemini Trains will be fully responsible for operating the train service, which is intended to run between London, Paris and Brussels through the Channel Tunnel. Details on the final branding for the service are being developed and will be shared at a later date.

The Gemini Trains partnership is the latest step in Uber’s transportation expansion, offering a range of options to help people get where they want to go.

Two years ago, Uber in the UK moved to offer an extended range of travel options, with passengers able to book inter-city trains, coaches, Lime bikes, nationwide car rentals and flights via the Uber app. The Gemini partnership echoes Uber’s collaboration with Thames Clipper boats, where Uber brands the service but it is fully operated by Thames Clipper. In the past two years, Uber’s trains business in the UK has averaged a double-digit monthly growth rate.

Now passengers will be able to enjoy the same value and comfort on brand new ‘cutting edge’ trains at the touch of a button.

Andrew Brem, General Manager, Uber UK explains, “We’ve seen amazing momentum since we began launching new modes of transport in the UK, and this collaboration with Gemini Trains is our latest step in how we’re helping people get where they want to go. We’re excited about the opportunity to bring our brand to the iconic Channel Tunnel journey.”

Adrian Quine, CEO, Gemini says “Innovation and value are at the very heart of what we do so it’s really exciting to be teaming up with Uber, an instantly recognisable global brand which has revolutionised the travel industry. Now passengers will be able to enjoy the same value and comfort on brand new ‘cutting edge’ trains at the touch of a button”.

Gemini Trains’ service aims to provide a convenient and stylish alternative for travellers seeking a fast and direct connection between the UK and mainland Europe. Gemini Trains’ initial route will be from London Stratford International to Paris Gare du Nord and Brussels Midi, all calling at Ebbsfleet International with its excellent motorway connections and parking for five thousand cars.

The company also has plans to expand services to further exciting European destinations, with Paris and Brussels just the start. Gemini Trains has a team of highly experienced rail executives and is chaired by industry veteran Lord Tony Berkeley.