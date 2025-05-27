New platform at Bradford Forster Square boosts train services and connectivity to London by 250%

0 SHARES

Posted: 27 May 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Bradford’s new platform increases daily trains to London, providing 1.9 million extra seats and supporting economic growth during City of Culture celebrations.

Passengers in Bradford are benefiting from improved rail services following the opening of a new platform at Forster Square Station, supported by £35 million in Government funding. The platform, which launched on 19 May 2025, has already enabled five additional daily services between Bradford and London, increasing the total from two to seven trains a day. This expansion provides an extra 1.9 million train seats annually, boosting connectivity for commuters, tourists, and local residents.

Details on Bradford London Train services

Minister for Local Transport, Simon Lightwood, who officially opened the platform, said:



“Thanks to £35 million of Government investment, rail passengers in Bradford will now be connected to more jobs, education, and business opportunities. These additional services will not only create a more reliable and comfortable journey, but bring an estimated extra £4 million into the local economy each year. After decades of underfunding, this Government is investing in change for the people of Yorkshire by delivering the transport system they deserve.”

The timing of this development is especially significant as Bradford celebrates being the UK’s City of Culture for 2025. Visitors attending the year-long celebrations will benefit from the improved timetable, with the first London to Bradford train now arriving at 09:52 instead of the previous 19:30.

The Minister added:



“You cannot achieve real growth without the transport connectivity to support it. We have an ambitious Plan for Change that’s making a real difference for the people of West Yorkshire, evidenced by large scale projects like this one. The extra 1.9 million seats annually, increasing weekday services to Bradford by 250%, show that we are delivering our plan, creating more jobs and more opportunities.”

This milestone forms part of the Government’s wider commitment to invest in Northern England’s transport infrastructure. Projects include the £10 billion TransPennine Route Upgrade for faster, greener journeys and £200 million for the West Yorkshire Mass Transit System.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said:



“There is such a positive energy in Bradford at the moment… Increasing capacity at one of West Yorkshire’s flagship city centre stations means the city can really build on this momentum.”

Bradford Council Leader Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe added:



“I’m so pleased about the new Platform 0 and the important London services… These services will provide local people with better access to more and better jobs not just for this year but permanently.”