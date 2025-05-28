Partnership to transform London Waterloo into vibrant destination with improved travel and community experience

Posted: 28 May 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

A new collaboration aims to revitalise Waterloo Station, enhancing passenger journeys and unlocking wider regeneration and investment across the South Bank.

A new partnership has been formed between Network Rail, Places for London, and Lambeth Council to deliver a long-term regeneration vision for London Waterloo Station and its surrounding area.

Details on Waterloo Station

The collaboration builds on the Waterloo Station Vision published last year, which outlined long-term aspirations to transform the station into a key destination. As the fourth busiest station in Great Britain, Waterloo sits at the heart of the South Bank, close to institutions such as St Thomas’s Hospital, The Old Vic, Southbank Centre, and BFI Southbank.

The initiative aims to enhance the customer experience at and around the station while unlocking broader development opportunities. The plans will support a growing commuter base as well as increasing numbers of tourists and leisure visitors. This transformation will be phased and delivered with both public and private sector partners.

The regeneration will focus on improving permeability, creating iconic open spaces, and encouraging diverse investment and development in the area. Stakeholder and community engagement will be central to the planning process.

Robin Dobson, Group Property Director at Network Rail, said: “This is a great step forward in combining both our resources and assets across Waterloo and South Bank. We will work with neighbouring partners to deliver a regeneration plan that unlocks huge growth and investment opportunities across the Borough, delivering the widest mix of uses and something very special for this important part of London for future generations to come.”

Graeme Craig, Director and Chief Executive at Places for London, said: “Millions of people pass through Waterloo every year… This a great opportunity for Places for London to work with Network Rail and the London Borough of Lambeth to provide a new and improved vision for the community.”

Cllr Claire Holland, Leader of Lambeth Council, added: “This project significantly supports our aim by creating job opportunities, attracting more businesses, and delivering new homes.”