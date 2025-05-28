FlixTrain orders 65 new high-speed trains to drive growth across Germany and Europe

Posted: 28 May 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

FlixTrain announces €2.4 billion investment in new trains to expand affordable, sustainable high-speed rail across Germany and Europe.

FlixTrain, a subsidiary of global travel-tech company Flix SE, has announced an order for 65 new European high-speed trains, marking a major expansion of its fleet. The €2.4 billion deal includes trainsets and maintenance from Talgo, and Siemens Vectron locomotives, with over €1 billion already firmly committed.

This strategic investment responds to growing demand for affordable, fast rail travel. With the German high-speed rail market expected to grow 45% by 2030 and the wider European market valued at €27 billion in 2023, FlixTrain aims to tap into this substantial potential. In 2024 alone, the company expanded its offering by 40%, recording significant passenger growth.

“We are pursuing a long-term strategy with FlixTrain and we will significantly expand our services in the coming years,” said André Schwämmlein, CEO and co-founder of Flix. “We plan not only to increase our market share, but also to significantly grow the market itself.”

The new trains, based on the Talgo 230 platform, will reach speeds up to 230 km/h and feature barrier-free boarding — a first for German long-distance trains — along with air conditioning, modern Wi-Fi, and real-time passenger information systems. Siemens Vectron locomotives, known for their reliability, will power the trains.

Crucially, the trains will support cross-border operations across Europe, thanks to their universal design. This aligns with FlixTrain’s European vision: “We see FlixTrain as a European product. Starting from our home market, we also want to make the service available in other countries,” added Schwämmlein.

Germany’s new government is backing long-distance rail with commitments to infrastructure investment and reforms to track access, which could attract further private sector involvement. Federal Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder welcomed the move: “The fact that a German tech company is making an investment on this scale sends a strong signal to the rail market.”

Currently, FlixTrain directly connects 50 cities and, through regional transport cooperation, enables booking across 650 destinations. Combined with FlixBus’s 300 German stops, Flix offers a broad intermodal travel network poised for continued growth.