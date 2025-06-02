HS2 installs first high-speed platforms at Old Oak Common in major construction milestone

Posted: 2 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

HS2 begins installing passenger platforms at Old Oak Common, marking a key step towards the UK’s new high-speed railway.

Credit: HS2

HS2 has revealed the first section of the passenger platform installed on Britain’s new high-speed railway. Located in the underground station box at Old Oak Common, West London, the platforms mark a significant milestone in the project’s construction.

Details on HS2 first platform

Engineers have begun installing pre-cast concrete slabs for six high-speed platforms, each set to accommodate 400-metre trains. These platforms are being constructed simultaneously as three island-style blocks, ahead of a further eight surface-level platforms for Great Western Mainline, Elizabeth Line, and Heathrow Express services.

The slabs are placed on 1.59-metre high invert walls, with 1,960 units, each up to 4m by 2m, being lifted into position. A void beneath allows for integration of vital services such as electricity. Manufactured offsite in Worksop, Nottinghamshire by Explore Manufacturing, the slabs reflect the contribution of British industry to HS2’s development.

The station’s construction is led by HS2’s partner, Balfour Beatty VINCI SYSTRA (BBVS JV), which began permanent work after approval in June 2021. The underground station box, measuring 850 metres long with a 45,000 sq/m base slab, was completed earlier this year.

Despite ongoing progress, HS2 is currently undergoing a comprehensive reset under Chief Executive Mark Wild to ensure efficient delivery at the lowest feasible cost.

“The installation of the first passenger platforms represents a real step forward in taking HS2 from purely a construction project to the future of Britain’s railways,” said Huw Edwards, HS2 Ltd’s Delivery Director for stations and placemaking. “Standing where passengers will alight HS2 services is a reminder of what this railway will achieve – creating connections between people and places, that will benefit generations to come.”

Steve O’Sullivan, Project Director at BBVS, added: “The installation of the first high-speed platforms at Old Oak Common marks a defining moment in the delivery of HS2… Our teams at BBVS are proud to be laying the foundations of what will become one of the UK’s most important interchange transport hubs.”

Work continues above platform level on the ground floor and future superstructure. Tunnelling to connect the station to the wider HS2 network is underway, with preparations ongoing to launch tunnel boring machines toward Euston and excavate connections to the Northolt Tunnel.

HS2 estimates the project is driving a £10bn boost to the surrounding area, including 22,000 homes and nearly 19,000 jobs.