EU rail leaders meet in Poland to push for high-speed network and urgent funding reforms

Posted: 12 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

UNIFE’s Warsaw assembly unites EU rail leaders to urge investment, procurement reform, and a clear high-speed rail strategy.

The European rail supply industry gathered in Warsaw this week for UNIFE’s 34th General Assembly, tackling key topics including EU rail funding, competitiveness, trade and the future of a European High-Speed Rail Network.

Industry calls for a clear strategy and investment to deliver a connected European high-speed rail network

Led by UNIFE Director General Enno Wiebe, the event brought together senior EU and rail sector leaders, as well as 13 new members, reflecting growing confidence in the association’s mission to make rail Europe’s primary transport mode.

Wiebe opened the assembly by urging a strong industry response once draft decisions on the EU Budget and future initiatives, including the European High-Speed Rail Network, are delivered. He highlighted the urgency of investment to avoid stagnation and meet growing passenger demand. He also stressed the importance of EU funding for military mobility and resilience.

UNIFE reiterated support for a European High-Speed Rail Network, but called on the European Commission for clarity on financing and mechanisms to ensure benefits reach both economies and the rail supply industry. The association also raised concerns around global competitiveness and the need for public procurement reform, advocating for the rail supply sector to be recognised as strategic and given preference in EU tenders.

UNIFE continues to back IRIS Certification® and the Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking, urging its continuation in the next EU budget.

Poland’s 2024 National Implementation Plan outlines its goal to equip 9,800 km of TEN-T rail lines with ETCS Level 2 by 2050. So far, 791.69 km of lines have been fitted with ETCS, while the older SHP system will be phased out by 2048.

Poland was strongly represented, with Dariusz Joński MEP calling the industry “a sector driving innovation, sustainability, and competitiveness,” and stressing the need for EU support and strategic investment. Alan Beroud, CEO of PKP and Chair of UIC, and Piotr Wyborski, President of PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe, spoke on Poland’s role in Europe’s rail future and ongoing infrastructure investment.

Beroud said, “It is not only an honour, but also a confirmation of the growing role of Poland and PKP in the European railway sector.” Wyborski added, “2024 and 2025 mark a strong comeback, with over €6.9 billion in tenders already launched.”

The assembly also heard from Oana Gherghinescu, new Executive Director of the European Union Agency for Railways, as well as Keir Fitch of DG MOVE and Giorgio Travaini of Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking.

Michael Peter, UNIFE Chair and CEO of Siemens Mobility, stated: “Our General Assembly in Warsaw allowed us to make real progress, and support many countries such as Poland to become new driving forces in a connected European rail network.”

UNIFE welcomed 13 new members, including LÜTZE Transportation, Blu Wireless Technology, Strukton Rail, and Loram Limited.

The 2026 General Assembly will be held in Brussels on 10–11 June. To learn more, UNIFE invites readers to visit its LinkedIn.