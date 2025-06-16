Keith Ludeman awarded OBE for leadership in UK transport and sustainable highspeed rail development

Posted: 16 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Keith Ludeman receives OBE for his pivotal role in steering London St. Pancras Highspeed through Covid challenges and pioneering sustainability initiatives.

Keith Ludeman, Chairman of London St. Pancras Highspeed (formerly HS1 Ltd), has been appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours List for his outstanding contributions to Britain’s transport sector.

Since taking on the chairmanship in 2018, Ludeman has successfully guided the company through the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, maintaining financial stability without Government support. Under his leadership, London St. Pancras Highspeed launched a pioneering sustainability strategy in 2020, with clear targets to achieve net zero emissions by 2030 and reduce its environmental impact.

Ludeman has also been instrumental in preparing the groundwork for expanding high-speed rail links between the UK and Europe. His efforts to reduce barriers for new destinations and additional services aim to make international rail travel more accessible and affordable for passengers.

Before his role at London St. Pancras Highspeed, Ludeman was Chief Executive of Go-Ahead, one of Europe’s largest transport groups. There, he gained extensive experience leading its London bus and rail operations. His career also includes senior positions at Network Rail, the Association of Train Operating Companies, London Transport Museum, London Luton Airport, and Bristol Water PLC.

Reflecting on the honour, Keith Ludeman said: “I am delighted to receive this great honour. I have dedicated much of my life to the transport industry, and am grateful for the incredibly fulfilling career it has given me in return.

“My work with London St. Pancras Highspeed has been especially rewarding, and I am keen to see what the future holds for European travel from our iconic station.

“The UK is on the cusp of a generational change in international travel, and I’m thrilled to be playing a role in this transformation.”