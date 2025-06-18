Rail industry welcomes rising passenger numbers and revenue following government investment boost

RIA hails new ORR and DfT figures showing 7% more journeys and £11.5bn in rail revenue growth.

Following last week’s Spending Review boost for rail, the Railway Industry Association (RIA) has welcomed new ORR and DfT data showing a 7% rise in rail journeys and an 8% revenue increase to £11.5bn from April 2024 to March 2025 compared with the previous year.

Additionally, just-published updated statistics from the DfT show passenger numbers for May at a record monthly high average of 104% per day compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Freight growth is also positive, with Network Rail revealing a 5.1% growth in the volume of rail freight from April 2024 to March 2025, compared to the previous year.

Commenting, RIA Chief Executive Darren Caplan said: “Taken together, these statistics from the ORR, DfT and Network Rail all show UK rail going firmly in the right direction, with significant year-on-year increases in the number of passengers, journeys, revenue and freight volumes, which is encouraging in UK rail’s landmark 200th year.

“With passenger numbers predicted to grow further, potentially doubling by 2050 and a Government target to increase freight by 75% in the same period, the decades ahead have the potential to be hugely positive for UK rail.

“We and our members look forward to working with the Government, devolved authorities, rail clients and other policy makers and influencers, to help grow a sustainable and dynamic rail network – whether track or train related – and a properly resourced and skilled supply sector in the years ahead. To this end, in addition to the Spending Review, we hope to see Infrastructure and Industrial Strategies which are supportive to rail, published in the coming days too.”