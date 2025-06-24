California’s high desert corridor project set to transform regional rail connectivity with HDR’s expert engineering services

0 SHARES

Posted: 24 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

The High Desert Corridor will link Palmdale and Victorville, improving access and economic growth with high-speed rail reaching up to 180 miles per hour.

The High Desert Corridor will link Palmdale and Victorville, improving access and economic growth with high-speed rail reaching up to 180 miles per hour.

The High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency has appointed HDR to deliver engineering, design, and advisory services for an ambitious intercity passenger rail project connecting Palmdale and Victorville, California.

This 54-mile rail corridor aims to enhance connectivity with California’s planned high-speed rail network, providing access to housing, jobs, and cultural opportunities previously out of reach. The service is expected to reach speeds of up to 180 miles per hour, linking a multimodal transportation hub in Los Angeles County’s Antelope Valley to the future Brightline West high-speed rail station in San Bernardino County. Ultimately, the rail network will connect Southern California with northern parts of the state, Las Vegas, and beyond.

“The High Desert Corridor will improve connectivity and accessibility for millions of travellers, generate billions in economic activity, and open new opportunities for the whole region,” said Girair Kotchian, HDR’s project manager. “It’s a privilege to be involved with such a momentous project for Southern California.”

HDR has secured a five-year contract to provide a wide range of engineering services for the authority. These include rail design, systems and station integration, operations and maintenance facility design, systems planning, bridge design, right of way coordination, environmental support, stakeholder coordination, risk management, procurement support, and contract administration.

“Delivering the engineering and advisory services associated with the High Desert Corridor requires a multidisciplinary team that can maximise a broad array of opportunities and tackle diverse challenges with resilience, technical expertise and unwavering focus,” said HDR Global Transit Director Matt Tucker. “We have an exceptional team gathered with world-class expertise in large-scale transit corridors. This is great news for Southern California and the future of high-speed rail in the United States.”

Currently, the project is completing environmental documentation and preliminary engineering, with construction scheduled to begin in the early 2030s.