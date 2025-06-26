Government launches project to eliminate mobile blackspots across UK rail routes with fibre upgrade

Posted: 26 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Project Reach will boost mobile coverage and install fibre along key rail routes, enhancing connectivity and cutting commuter disruptions.

A new public-private partnership, named Project Reach, will boost mobile connectivity and fibre infrastructure across Britain’s major rail lines, eliminating mobile blackspots in tunnels and along key routes. Spearheaded by the Transport Secretary, the agreement between Network Rail, Neos Networks and Freshwave supports the Government’s Plan for Change, aiming to stimulate economic growth and enhance digital connectivity.

The deal will deliver 1,000 kilometres of ultra-fast fibre optic cable on the East Coast Main Line, parts of the West Coast Main Line and the Great Western Main Line, with ambitions to expand to over 5,000 kilometres. Freshwave will address signal issues in 57 tunnels spanning nearly 50 kilometres, including the 4-kilometre Chipping Sodbury tunnel near Bristol.

Twelve major Network Rail stations will also benefit from upgraded 4G and 5G infrastructure. These include Birmingham New Street, Bristol Temple Meads, Edinburgh Waverley, Euston, Glasgow Central, King’s Cross, Leeds, Liverpool Lime Street, Liverpool Street, Manchester Piccadilly, Paddington and Waterloo.

Heidi Alexander, Secretary of State for Transport, said:



“This is a game changer for passengers up and down the country and will revolutionise journeys from Paddington to Penzance and Edinburgh to Euston.



By boosting connectivity and tackling signal blackspots, we are also ensuring a more reliable and efficient service.



This means better journeys for passengers while supporting our broader Plan for Change goals of economic growth and digital innovation.”

The initiative is projected to save taxpayers around £300 million through its innovative investment model, blending public and private sector funding. It will also improve digital access for businesses, enhance rail service reliability and safety, and enable the use of emerging technologies in rail operations.

Jeremy Westlake, Network Rail’s Chief Financial Officer, said:



“I’m delighted that we have now signed this innovative deal with our partners Neos Networks and Freshwave.



This investment model will deliver the necessary upgrades to our telecoms infrastructure faster whilst offering significant value-for-money for the taxpayer and stimulating wider economic benefits across the country.



As we move towards becoming a unified railway with the formation of Great British Railways, the enhanced telecoms infrastructure will play a key role in our ambition to provide a data-driven railway of the future, delivering better connectivity and a better, more reliable train service for our passengers.”

Lee Myall, CEO of Neos Networks, added:



“Project Reach will support the upgrade of the UK’s connectivity infrastructure, creating new data superhighways that will drive the UK’s digital ambitions forward.”

The first infrastructure installations are expected in 2026, with full rollout by 2028. The project complements the £41 million Government investment into satellite connectivity to improve Wi-Fi on mainline trains.