Transport for the North responds to Green light for road and rail upgrades

Posted: 9 July 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

As of July 8th and 9th, 2025, the UK government has given the green light to over 50 road and rail upgrades across the country, backed by a £92 billion investment as part of its “Plan for Change.”

This announcement is aimed at boosting economic growth, supporting new homes, and creating jobs.

Martin Tugwell, chief executive of TfN, said: “This is great news for communities in the North, which brings forward much-needed schemes that TfN has been calling for some time.

“The A66 upgrade will bring vital new capacity to this key road artery across the North, as well bringing significant safety benefits and jobs. We also warmly welcome approval for Greater Manchester’s Simister Island scheme and the Middlewich Eastern Bypass in Cheshire, as well as funding for the new Haxby Station.

“We look forward to working with partners to make sure these schemes are delivered as soon as possible so they can start making a real difference to people’s lives.”