Carterton to close two level crossings as Wairarapa Line prepares for faster train services

Posted: 25 July 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Victoria and Rhodes Streets will shut to traffic, with safety upgrades supporting future hybrid-electric train operations in 2029.

Two of Carterton’s level crossings will permanently close to traffic later this year as part of safety upgrades to the Wairarapa Line.

Victoria Street will close in mid-September, followed by Rhodes Street in November 2025. The closures are part of KiwiRail’s wider programme to make the line ready for faster and more frequent services, due to begin in 2029 with the introduction of new hybrid-electric trains.

“With more services travelling at quicker speeds, it’s crucial that we minimise risk around level crossings,” said Programme Director Andy Lyon.

“Victoria and Rhodes Streets will turn into ‘pedestrian only’ crossings. They’ll consist of a protected walkway with signals and gates that only let people through when the coast is clear.”

In addition to the closures, safety upgrades at other Carterton crossings are progressing. Work is currently underway at Belvedere Road and is expected to continue until the end of July. Once completed, the team will move on to Pembroke Road, with work there set to continue until November. Civil works at Kent Street and Brooklyn Road have already been completed.

“All the level crossings on the Wairarapa line are getting pedestrian mazes that create a clear and protected path over railway tracks, as well as separating people from cars,” said Lyon.

“Once the new signalling system gets installed and switched on in early 2027, the pedestrian gates and the vehicle barrier arms that come down across the road will be fully functional at every crossing.

“Meanwhile it’s critical that people always look for trains, every crossing, every time.”

The decisions to upgrade or close crossings were made in early 2024 following an independent regional safety report. Four crossings in total will be closed: Victoria and Rhodes in Carterton, and Bell and Brandon Streets in South Wairarapa.