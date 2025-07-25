Carterton to close two level crossings as Wairarapa Line prepares for faster train services
Posted: 25 July 2025 | Gabriel Higgins | No comments yet
Victoria and Rhodes Streets will shut to traffic, with safety upgrades supporting future hybrid-electric train operations in 2029.
Two of Carterton’s level crossings will permanently close to traffic later this year as part of safety upgrades to the Wairarapa Line.
Victoria Street will close in mid-September, followed by Rhodes Street in November 2025. The closures are part of KiwiRail’s wider programme to make the line ready for faster and more frequent services, due to begin in 2029 with the introduction of new hybrid-electric trains.
“With more services travelling at quicker speeds, it’s crucial that we minimise risk around level crossings,” said Programme Director Andy Lyon.
“Victoria and Rhodes Streets will turn into ‘pedestrian only’ crossings. They’ll consist of a protected walkway with signals and gates that only let people through when the coast is clear.”
In addition to the closures, safety upgrades at other Carterton crossings are progressing. Work is currently underway at Belvedere Road and is expected to continue until the end of July. Once completed, the team will move on to Pembroke Road, with work there set to continue until November. Civil works at Kent Street and Brooklyn Road have already been completed.
“All the level crossings on the Wairarapa line are getting pedestrian mazes that create a clear and protected path over railway tracks, as well as separating people from cars,” said Lyon.
“Once the new signalling system gets installed and switched on in early 2027, the pedestrian gates and the vehicle barrier arms that come down across the road will be fully functional at every crossing.
“Meanwhile it’s critical that people always look for trains, every crossing, every time.”
The decisions to upgrade or close crossings were made in early 2024 following an independent regional safety report. Four crossings in total will be closed: Victoria and Rhodes in Carterton, and Bell and Brandon Streets in South Wairarapa.
Stay Connected with Global Railway Review — Subscribe for Free!
Get exclusive access to the latest rail industry insights from Global Railway Review — all tailored to your interests.
✅ Expert-Led Webinars – Gain insights from global industry leaders
✅ Weekly News & Reports – Rail project updates, thought leadership, and exclusive interviews
✅ Partner Innovations – Discover cutting-edge rail technologies
✅ Print/Digital Magazine – Enjoy two in-depth issues per year, packed with expert content
Choose the updates that matter most to you. Sign up now to stay informed, inspired, and connected — all for free!
Thank you for being part of our community. Let’s keep shaping the future of rail together!
Related topics
Funding & Finance, Infrastructure Developments, Level Crossings, Operational Performance, Passenger Experience/Satisfaction, Regulation & Legislation, Safety, Signalling, Control & Communications, Track/Infrastructure Maintenance & Engineering, Training & Development