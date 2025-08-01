Celebrate International Beer day by exploring the UK’s most scenic rail ale trails this weekend

Posted: 1 August 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Enjoy Britain’s countryside and brewing heritage with Trainline’s recommended rail ale trails, offering picturesque journeys and local pubs perfect for raising a pint.

August 1st marks International Beer Day, making this weekend the ideal time to enjoy one of the UK’s many scenic rail ale trails. Whether you prefer a rich stout or a sharp bitter, there is no shortage of choice when exploring Britain’s brewing heritage. To celebrate this date, Trainline has highlighted the best rail ale trails that allow travellers to enjoy the countryside by train while sampling local ales.

One of the most popular routes is the Tarka Line, running from Exeter to Barnstaple in Devon. Following the river valleys of Yeo and Taw, the line has linked North and South Devon since 1854. Highlights include the Corner House pub in Barnstaple, known for its cask ales, The Old Malt Scoop in Lapford, and the Topsham Brewery and Taproom. All are within a short walk from nearby stations.

In Cornwall, the Maritime Line stretches from Truro to Falmouth Docks. Passengers can enjoy stop-offs at Penryn, Penmere, and Perranwell. Notable pubs include The Wig and Pen in Truro and the Thirsty Scholar in Penryn, both easily accessible on foot from stations.

The Transpennine Real Ale Trail offers multiple routes through towns such as Huddersfield and Stalybridge. The Station Buffet Bar at Stalybridge, one of the few remaining Victorian buffet bars, is a highlight. Other recommended stops include The Riverhead Brewery Tap in Marsden, serving local cask ales, and West Riding in Dewsbury, located in a former station waiting room.

In Essex, the Flitch Line Rail Ale Trail connects Witham to Braintree. This shorter route is ideal for those who prefer traditional pubs without the concern of long travel. The Eagle in Braintree is a community favourite, while the Grade II listed Cross Keys in White Notley dates back to the 1700s.

For those in Scotland, the Ayrshire Rail Ale Trail between Largs and Saltcoats passes through West Kilbride, Androssan South Beach, and Fairlie. The Three Reasons in Largs offers views over Largs Bay Beach, while The Twa Dugs in West Kilbride is an independent pub located in Scotland’s Craft Town.

The Heart of Wales Rail Ale Trail follows a 120-mile scenic railway from Swansea to Shrewsbury. Pubs on the route include The Kinsley in Knighton, a family-run pub opposite the station and overlooking the River Teme, and the White Horse in Llandeilo, just a short walk from the station.

Michael George, UK Country Director at Trainline, said: “International Beer Day is the perfect excuse to hop aboard a rail ale trail and raise a glass to the brilliant pubs and breweries that we have here in the UK. From Devon to Dunfermline, there are some breathtaking routes to discover as you go, and we could not be happier to help people reach their drinkable destination.”

These trails offer the perfect combination of scenic travel and local brews, making them an ideal way to celebrate International Beer Day.