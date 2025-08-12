Nextgen Acela high-speed trains to transform travel between Boston, New York and Washington DC by 2027

Posted: 12 August 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Amtrak’s Nextgen Acela launches 28 august, offering faster journeys, more seats, and modern amenities along the busy northeast corridor between Boston and Washington.

A new era of high-speed rail travel is set to begin between Boston and Washington, DC. From Thursday 28 August, Amtrak will launch its NextGen Acela trains, connecting the Northeast Corridor including Washington, DC, New York City, and Boston.

Details on Nextgen Acela high-speed trains

This historic launch will introduce 28 brand-new trains entering service through 2027, offering 27% more seats per departure and expanded weekday and weekend schedules. Amtrak President Roger Harris said, “NextGen Acela is more than a new train, it’s an evolution of travel. In just a few weeks, history will be made with the debut of NextGen Acela as we launch a new standard for American train travel.”

Customers can book seats easily via the Amtrak app, website, or station kiosks. As the launch date approaches, more information will be provided on how to select NextGen Acela options. For now, both current Acela and NextGen trains will operate as the new fleet is introduced.

The NextGen Acela offers premium features including free high-speed 5G-enabled Wi-Fi, individual power outlets, and reading lights, creating an elevated travel experience suited to modern travellers. Initially, five new trainsets will be in service, with more joining the fleet through 2027.

Built in America, the NextGen Acela trains were assembled at Alstom’s Hornell, New York facility by skilled Machinists Union workers. Components were sourced from over 180 suppliers across 29 states, creating approximately 15,000 US jobs.

This launch is part of Amtrak’s broader fleet modernisation plan, which includes new Amtrak Airo trains on the Cascades, Northeast Regional and East Coast routes, more efficient long-distance locomotives, and upgraded interiors in coaches, dining cars, sleepers and lounges.

Amtrak aims to have all 28 NextGen Acela trains in service by 2027, enhancing travel throughout the Northeast Corridor.