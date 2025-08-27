ScotRail to remove peak fares permanently from September

Posted: 27 August 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

From 1 September 2025, ScotRail will scrap peak fares, offering all-day travel savings, simpler tickets, and supporting sustainable rail travel across Scotland.

From 1 September 2025, peak fares on ScotRail services will be permanently scrapped, marking the first initiative of its kind in Britain. The change, announced by the Scottish Government earlier this year, is intended to simplify train fares, make them more flexible, and deliver better value for money. Another key aim is to encourage more people to leave their cars at home and travel by rail, supporting a wider shift to sustainable transport.

The removal of peak fares will result in significant savings for customers across the country, with some journeys seeing costs reduced by almost half. From 1 September, customers will pay the same fare regardless of the time or day they travel.

Savings are substantial on some of Scotland’s busiest routes. A return journey between Edinburgh and Glasgow will fall to £16.80, representing a saving of £15.80 or 48 per cent. Other examples include Inverkeithing to Edinburgh, which will be £7.40, saving £5.20 or 41 per cent; Perth to Dundee at £11.20, saving £5.10 or 31 per cent; Glasgow to Stirling at £10.80, saving £7.40 or 40 per cent; Inverurie to Aberdeen at £10.10, saving £2.50 or 20 per cent; and Inverness to Elgin at £16.30, saving £8.50 or 34 per cent.

There are routes where fares will remain unchanged, as no separate peak pricing exists and tickets are already available at the same price all day. Customers can check fares for their journeys on the ScotRail website or app, which will be updated on 22 August to remove peak options for tickets from 1 September onwards.

To accompany the new structure, other tickets will also be updated. Season tickets will remain at current pricing until 27 September, continuing to provide excellent value. Regular travellers will save at least 40 per cent compared with purchasing five Anytime Day Returns at pre-September rates, as part of a scheme introduced in 2024. Flexipass tickets will be adjusted to maintain a discount compared to single or return fares while retaining flexibility for part-time or hybrid commuters. Super Off-Peak Day Returns will be withdrawn, as customers will now benefit from affordable fares all day. Railcards, concessions, and enhanced discounts will remain available, with most still valid after 9.15am.

These reforms aim to make rail travel easier to understand and more accessible while maintaining good value for a wide range of passengers. The Scottish Government views the change as a contribution towards net zero ambitions, by giving more people the opportunity to make rail their primary mode of travel.

ScotRail has enjoyed strong customer approval, recently being ranked as one of the best operators in Britain with a 91 per cent satisfaction rate. The summer of 2025 was particularly successful, with more than 200,000 people travelling by train to events such as the Tall Ships Races in Aberdeen, concerts at Hampden Park, the Edinburgh Festivals, and the Oasis concert at Murrayfield stadium.

Fiona Hyslop MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, said: “Public ownership has created the opportunity to deliver a railway which is run for the benefit of the nation. ScotRail is one of the fastest growing operators, with one of the best passenger satisfaction rates and we are building even further on this success by removing peak fares for good. We want more people to choose to travel by public transport for work, study and leisure but we know that many are still struggling with cost-of-living pressures. By removing peak fares, we are making ticketing more simple and more straightforward while at the same time supporting a shift towards sustainable public transport, protecting the climate, and saving people money.”

Joanne Maguire, ScotRail Managing Director, added: “This is fantastic news, not only for our existing customers, but for everyone across the country considering rail travel for their commute or leisure journeys. Travelling by train remains one of the most convenient ways to get around, and with simpler, more affordable fares, we hope to see many more people choose ScotRail.”

