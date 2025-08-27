Alstom to supply driverless trains and CBTC signalling for Mumbai Metro Line 4 project

Posted: 27 August 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Alstom will build 39 driverless Metropolis trainsets in India and deliver CBTC signalling with maintenance services for Mumbai Metro Line 4.

Mumbai Line 4. Credit: Alstom SA 2025 - Advanced & Creative Design | Mumbai L4 Metropolis (TM)

Alstom has been commissioned to deliver 234 Metropolis metro cars and a state-of-the-art Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system, complete with five years of maintenance services, for Mumbai Metro Line 4. The order, placed by Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), is valued at several hundred million euros and represents a major step forward in India’s metro development.

Mumbai Metro Line 4, also known as the Green Line, is a 35.3 km elevated corridor stretching from Wadala in Central Mumbai to Kasarvadavali in Thane, with 32 stations. Once completed, it will be one of the longest metro lines in the city, linking with the Eastern Express Highway, Monorail and other Mumbai Metro lines.

Speaking on the announcement, Ling Fang, Region President, APAC at Alstom, said: “We are honoured to be chosen for the prestigious Mumbai Metro Line 4 project, further strengthening our long-standing association with the city of Mumbai. Alstom-built trains and signalling solutions are already serving on other Mumbai Metro lines. This ambitious new project presents more opportunities for us to provide best-in-class solutions to the commuters and contribute to elevating the financial capital’s infrastructure.”

The trains will be produced under the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. All 39 six-car trainsets will be designed at Alstom’s engineering centre in Bangalore, Karnataka, manufactured at its Sri City factory in Andhra Pradesh, with propulsion produced at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and bogies at Savli, Gujarat. The Sri City facility, capable of producing 480 cars annually, has previously supplied rolling stock for both domestic and international projects, including driverless trainsets for Mumbai’s Aqua Line, Delhi Metro Phase IV, Chennai Phase II, as well as Montreal and Sydney.

Alstom has a strong record in Mumbai, having already provided trains and signalling for the Aqua Line, which is now in commercial operation and transports over 1.6 million passengers per day. The company is also delivering signalling and telecoms for Mumbai Metro Lines 2 and 7, as well as signalling for Lines 7A and 9.

The new Metropolis trains will incorporate a modern design to enhance passenger comfort and accessibility. Features will include interior airflow cooling, wheelchair access and bike racks. Reliability and safety will be ensured by advanced components, such as electrical braking systems and cyber security safeguards.

For signalling, Alstom will provide its Urbalis Forward CBTC system, developed at the company’s Bangalore site by more than 1,000 engineers. The system will enable driverless operation with the highest Grade of Automation (GoA4), also known as driverless technology. The Urbalis Vision platform will be installed at the integrated Operation Control Centre at Mandale depot, with a backup Control Centre at Mogharpada. These facilities will oversee the management, headway and safety of 39 trains operating on the 35.3 km route.

The project will significantly improve urban mobility in Mumbai. CBTC technology will reduce travel times, help alleviate road congestion, lower CO2 emissions, and improve the reliability of services. Alstom’s FlexCare Perform maintenance services will further guarantee the availability and reliability of both trains and signalling over the five-year service period.

Alstom has more than 30 years of expertise in radio CBTC systems and is the global leader in the field. Its solutions are in use on 190 metro lines, including 90 already in operation, across 32 countries. In India alone, 18 metro lines are currently equipped or being equipped with Alstom’s signalling technology. Globally, Alstom’s Metropolis metro trains serve over 80 customers and stand as one of the most widely adopted solutions in the mass transit market.

This latest contract with L&T and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) underscores Alstom’s commitment to sustainable, innovative and reliable public transport. By combining advanced driverless train technology with cutting-edge signalling, the project aims to provide commuters in India’s financial capital with safe, efficient and environmentally responsible transport.