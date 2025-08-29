HS2 creates hundreds of new jobs and apprenticeships as unemployed people gain careers

Posted: 29 August 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

HS2 continues to upskill and employ jobseekers through training programmes, apprenticeships and work placements, supporting thousands across London, the West Midlands and the Chilterns.

Credit: HS2

The number of unemployed people moving into jobs on HS2 continues to grow, with figures released on 28 August 2025 showing that in the last three months alone, 168 people who were previously out of work are now helping to build Britain’s new railway.

In total, 5,191 jobseekers have benefitted from specialist training and support to help them progress into new careers on the project. The success is credited to HS2’s job brokerage model, which works with the Department for Work and Pensions, the National Careers Service, local authorities and employment support services along the line of route. This model identifies a continual stream of unemployed candidates and connects them to vacancies.

How is HS2 creating rail jobs

HS2 also works closely with its supply chain, further education colleges and specialist training providers. Together they have created multiple training centres and skills academies stretching from central London through to Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire and the West Midlands. These programmes address nationwide skills shortages and provide the roles HS2’s four construction partners require to deliver the 140-mile railway. The workforce planning approach ensures that HS2’s teams have strong local connections and the right skills in the right numbers.

The Construction Industry Training Board forecasts that an additional 240,000 construction workers will be needed over the next five years to meet government housing and growth targets. HS2’s investment in training and upskilling therefore provides benefits not only for HS2 but also for other future infrastructure projects.

Rebecca Young, HS2 Ltd’s Head of Skills and Inclusion, said:



“HS2’s skills and employment team has built and implemented a world-class pre-employment training model that is helping people to turn their lives around and build promising careers. Our investment in upskilling is delivering long-term benefits to individuals and the economy. It’s a legacy benefit we’re exceptionally proud of.”

Across the West Midlands, London and the Chilterns, thousands of candidates have progressed through fast-track pre-employment training courses. Within six to eight weeks, learners gain the skills and accreditation needed to begin work in both office and site-based roles supporting HS2’s construction. Successful candidates are either matched directly to vacant roles or offered paid work trials to give them more time to adjust to their new workplace and identify their preferred career specialism.

Ongoing support and training have enabled candidates to pursue careers ranging from tunnelling and formwork to civil engineering and surveying. A large number also progress into apprenticeships, combining work with study to achieve recognised qualifications aligned to their chosen career paths.

The latest figures show that 1,922 people have now started apprenticeships on HS2, covering levels from intermediate to degree. In the last quarter alone, 57 new apprenticeships began, taking HS2 closer to its target of creating 2,000 apprenticeship opportunities.

One such apprentice is Demi-Leigh Wilabraham from Hillingdon. Initially studying for a Dental Nurse apprenticeship, she realised it was not the right career path. After completing a work placement with HS2’s London construction partner SCS, she was offered a Level 3 Quantity Surveyor apprenticeship. Demi-Leigh said:



“I’m extremely proud to be working on HS2 and I already know that I want to progress and secure my RICS accreditation. Apprenticeships are great for learning and as you also earn whilst on the job, it gives great flexibility. I’m passionate about inspiring others and I love how that’s encouraged. I often volunteer at schools and talk to young people, especially young women, about apprenticeships within construction and engineering.”

Other examples show the positive impact of HS2’s training and employment programmes.

In Birmingham, Jan Dwyer had spent 17 years as a trainer and coordinator for a cinema chain before being made redundant. After visiting her local Jobcentre, she secured a role with HS2’s Midlands construction partner, Balfour Beatty VINCI, and now works as a receptionist at their Kingsbury site. She said:



“I’d recommend BBV to anyone who wants to develop and learn new skills. Working on an iconic project like HS2 is a great opportunity to kickstart your career, no matter what stage in life you’re at.”

Similarly, Coventry resident Muhammed Tahweed has transformed his life through HS2. After a period of unemployment, he joined HS2’s construction partner EKFB as a general operative. He is now working full-time, gaining new skills and planning to progress further. Muhammed said:



“The best decision I have made. There are lots of opportunities to progress and the site is such a welcoming environment. The site management team are always looking out for me and helping me to progress.”

Today, construction of HS2 is supporting 34,000 jobs nationwide. The project has reached peak productivity, with more tunnel breakthroughs and viaduct completions expected over the next year.

Mark Wild, HS2 Ltd’s CEO, is currently leading a reset of the project to ensure delivery at the lowest reasonable cost. Work is underway to prepare updated cost and schedule ranges, which will be presented to government later this year.

Once complete, HS2 will transform connectivity between London and the West Midlands, with trains running northwards on existing lines. The new high-speed railway will deliver faster and more reliable journeys, boost economic growth, and free up capacity on the congested southern section of the West Coast Main Line for more local and commuter services.

For more information about careers and opportunities with HS2 and its supply chain partners, visit hs2.org.uk/careers.