Network Rail develop framework to protect railways from climate change flooding and erosion risks

Posted: 4 September 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Network Rail and WSP are collaborating on a framework to standardise flood and erosion response, boosting railway resilience to worsening climate change impacts.

Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail is working with supplier WSP to create a new framework that will strengthen the railway’s resilience to flooding and coastal erosion. Extreme weather linked to climate change has caused increasing disruption in recent years, with 2023/24 the worst year on record. More than 1,200 flooding incidents were reported, many linked to Storm Bert, and the trend is expected to continue.

Why is Network Rail developing framework to protect railways from climate change?

Lisa Angus, Network Rail’s industry weather response director, explained: “When our railway was built between 200 and 150 years ago, engineers chose the most level routes they could, usually along rivers or the beach, cut into hillsides or raised on embankments made of whatever material was nearby. This means our railway is often the lowest part of the landscape, providing an accidental drainage channel, or sits just above water level. In addition, railway embankments were never designed to be flood defences, and are not classed as such, but they often still act that way for communities. Climate change means those weaknesses are becoming a greater problem and we need a new approach to tackle flooding, not on our own but as part of the country’s critical infrastructure.”

Currently, flood response is managed by regional teams and depends heavily on local knowledge. Operators also have different rules for running trains through flood waters, which leads to inconsistent responses.

The new Flood and Coastal Risk Management Framework, developed with WSP, will provide standardisation and improve understanding of risks across the network. Dr Kat Ibbotson, Strategic Advisory Director at WSP, said: “We’re proud to be working with Network Rail to improve the railway’s resilience to climate change. The partnership will enable a more consistent, data-driven approach to risk management across the network.”

The framework will enhance forecasting, decision-making and emergency response, while defining the railway’s wider role in national resilience. Network Rail is also working with MetDesk and the Met Office to improve forecasting and data sharing.