UK rail industry launches real-time disruption maps for passengers

Posted: 22 September 2025 | Global Railway Review |

UK rail passengers can now access real-time disruption maps, giving instant updates to navigate delays and plan journeys with confidence.

UK rail passengers will now be able to see exactly what’s happening on the network in real time, thanks to the nationwide launch of Visual Disruption Maps. The initiative gives passengers immediate video updates during delays, explaining what has happened, how services are affected, and what steps they should take next.

The maps are part of the Smarter Information, Smarter Journeys programme, a cross-industry collaboration involving the Rail Delivery Group, Network Rail and train operators.

Each short video features a presenter standing in front of a map of the rail network, explaining incidents such as signal failures, infrastructure damage, or flooding. Updates are produced within 30 minutes of an incident being confirmed and are available on the National Rail Enquiries (NRE) website, app and social media, with subtitles and British Sign Language where possible.

Jacqueline Starr, Executive Chair and CEO of Rail Delivery Group, said:

Delays can be stressful, especially when they disrupt plans, moments, and time with your loved ones. We always do our best to keep trains running smoothly, but when disruption does happen, customers want clear and timely information they can trust. Visual Disruption Maps bring a human face and voice to real-time events, helping people to travel with confidence when journeys don’t go as planned. By including subtitles and British Sign Language wherever possible, we are ensuring these updates are accessible to everyone. This national rollout marks a step in how we communicate with customers and demonstrates our commitment to putting their needs first.”

Malcom Pitt, Head of Customer Experience and Accessibility at Network Rail, added:

We know how frustrating it is when passengers’ journeys are disrupted – and that frustration is made worse when they can’t find out what’s happening or are unable to find the information needed to get them where they need to be. The roll out of the visual disruption maps is a great example of the industry working together, putting customers first by providing clear, real-time information that passengers can access quickly to see what’s happening and plan their onward journeys.”

The rollout follows a successful trial of planned disruption videos launched in December 2024, which provided information on engineering works and other scheduled interruptions. Since then, the NRE team has produced over 250 videos, which passengers have viewed nearly 700,000 times.

In surveys, 93% of viewers said they found the videos useful, 87% said the information met their needs, and 74% said they would recommend them to other rail users. The users praised the clarity and the human presentation style.

Visual Disruption Maps will be available nationally, being produced 7 days a week – Monday to Friday from 7am to 10pm and Saturday to Sunday from 7am to 7pm.