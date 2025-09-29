UK Government confirms next rail operators for nationalisation

Posted: 29 September 2025 | Global Railway Review |

UK rail nationalisation progresses as Govia Thameslink Railway, West Midlands, Chiltern and Great Western operators prepare integration into Great British Railways by 2027.

The UK Government has confirmed the next wave of rail nationalisation, naming the rail operators set to transfer into public ownership under its reform programme.

West Midlands Trains will move under state control on 1 February 2026, followed by Govia Thameslink Railway on 31 May 2026. Greater Anglia will transfer earlier, on 12 October 2025, while Chiltern Railways and Great Western Railway are expected to follow once final decisions are made.

By mid-2026, the public sector will run eight in ten passenger journeys overseen by the Department for Transport. The department aims to integrate all contracted services into Great British Railways (GBR) by the end of 2027.

The Government will phase transfers to coincide with the end of existing contracts, avoiding extra costs for taxpayers. GBR will directly manage day-to-day operations and require operators to meet strict standards before carrying its brand.

Ministers describe the reform programme as “the biggest reset of the railways in a generation”. They argue the changes will create a more reliable, accountable and passenger-focused network by bringing track and train under one national body for the first time.

Evidence from current state-run operators strengthens the case. Southeastern and LNER are reportedly delivering some of the lowest cancellation rates nationally, while South Western Railway has accelerated the rollout of new trains since coming under public ownership, significantly expanding fleet capacity within months.

Once these changes take effect, only Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry and East Midlands Railway will remain in private hands heading into 2027.