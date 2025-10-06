London Waterloo to close for two days in December for major upgrades

0 SHARES

Posted: 6 October 2025 | Global Railway Review |

London Waterloo passengers face festive disruption as the station shuts for two days while Network Rail carries out vital upgrade works.

Network Rail has confirmed that London Waterloo will close for two days over the festive period as engineers deliver critical safety and reliability upgrades on one of Britain’s busiest railways.

London Waterloo will close on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 December, with all trains terminating at Clapham Junction. From Monday 29 December until Sunday 4 January, a reduced timetable will operate while work continues between Queenstown Road and Nine Elms junction.

Over 350 engineers will carry out renewal of track, switches, crossings and conductor rail. Platforms at Queenstown Road station will be altered to fit the new track layout. The programme will also see the installation of fresh ballast and sleepers to strengthen the foundations, alongside improvements to electric power supplies.

Mark Goodall, Wessex route director for Network Rail, said:

We are giving passengers early notice that there will be changes to train services for those travelling to and from central London over the festive period. We are advising passengers to plan ahead and use alternative routes into the capital. We are sorry for the disruption this closure between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction will cause however these works will provide a more reliable journey for everyone who travels on one of the country’s busiest railways.”

Service changes announced include:

No trains on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, in line with normal practice.

London Waterloo closed on 27–28 December, with trains terminating at Clapham Junction.

A reduced timetable from 29 December to 4 January; schedules available from 3 October.

Queenstown Road station closed throughout the works.

Vauxhall station closed 27–30 December and on 1 January, reopening for New Year’s Eve and fully from 2 January.

Ticket acceptance will be in place on alternative routes, with full details available from National Rail Enquiries and South Western Railway.

For more details on the upgrade works, see Network Rail’s project webpage .