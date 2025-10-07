Rail sector urges stronger Connecting Europe Facility to boost EU transport funding, competitiveness and security

Posted: 7 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Europe’s rail associations have welcomed the Commission’s proposal for the next Connecting Europe Facility, urging greater funding to strengthen transport infrastructure, competitiveness and defence.

Ten associations representing Europe’s railway sector, including passenger and freight operators, infrastructure and terminal managers, rolling stock lessors, and rail equipment suppliers, have welcomed the European Commission’s proposal to continue the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) under the EU Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) 2028–2034. The proposal, published on 16 July 2025, was supported by Commissioner for Transport and Sustainable Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas at the start of his mandate, ensuring the continuation of dedicated funding for a resilient, interoperable Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

Stronger CEF funding for Europe

Under the proposal, the total CEF Transport budget will rise to €45.7 billion. Of this, €30 billion will be allocated to CEF Transport without the military mobility component, €1 billion less than the current budget, while €15.7 billion is designated for military mobility, up from €2 billion in the existing framework.

The signatory associations emphasised that rail infrastructure and operations form the backbone of both civil and military connectivity across Europe. Rail enables the Single Market to function effectively by linking regions, cities, and key economic areas, while also serving defence needs by ensuring the safe and efficient movement of personnel and equipment across borders. They noted that a resilient and interoperable transport network, as outlined in the TEN-T Regulation, is vital to Europe’s economic competitiveness and overall security.

Despite progress made towards a Single European Railway Area, bottlenecks persist across the TEN-T network, particularly at international connections, urban nodes, and multimodal hubs. These areas require investment to allow seamless movement of passengers and freight, and to enhance Europe’s ability to respond to security needs.

The Commission’s proposal ensures that the future CEF will continue to fund infrastructure projects with a strong international and dual-use focus. This includes projects that improve both civil and military mobility and contribute to developing a smart, sustainable, and resilient European transport network.

The rail sector welcomed the Commission’s strategic approach and the positive signal it sends about continued EU commitment to sustainable mobility. The associations highlighted the importance of sufficient funding for European-wide interoperable systems such as the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) and for developing efficient high-speed and multimodal networks. They stressed that citizens should see tangible benefits from defence-related investments through improvements in daily travel options.

The signatories, AERRL, ALLRAIL, CER, CT4EU, EIM, ERFA, UIP, UITP, UIRR, and UNIFE, called on EU Member States and Members of the European Parliament to maintain the CEF’s ambition and strengthen its financial capacity. They urged policymakers to ensure timely completion of the TEN-T network, which is critical for Europe’s competitiveness, cohesion, and security.

The associations reaffirmed that CEF Transport is not only a tool for funding infrastructure but also a strategic investment in Europe’s economic future and resilience.