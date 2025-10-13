Alstom Spain wins Brunel Award for FGC train modernisation project enhancing passenger comfort

Posted: 13 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Alstom’s refurbishment of 22 FGC trains has won a Brunel Award, improving accessibility, comfort, security, and extending service life by up to 15 years.

Credit: Alstom

A Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC) train modernisation project, led by Alstom Services in Spain, has been honoured with a prestigious Brunel Award at a ceremony held recently in London. Organised jointly by the International Union of Railways (UIC) and the Watford Group, the awards recognise excellence in design, engineering and quality in the international railway sector.

Since 2021, Alstom has been refurbishing 22 FGC trains (Serie 112) to extend their operational life and significantly enhance passenger comfort and experience. The first renovated train entered commercial service on the Barcelona–Vallès line in March, marking a major milestone for the Alstom Spain Services team. The second refurbished unit is scheduled to enter service in November.

Key improvements include a completely redesigned interior providing more space, comfort and natural light, a new Passenger Information System (PIS) with 16 screens, speakers and an intercom, and advanced CCTV surveillance accessible to drivers and the control centre. Both interior and exterior designs have been refurbished to improve accessibility and comfort. Additional upgrades include USB ports, new seating, dedicated spaces for passengers with reduced mobility, an ethernet communications network and advanced security systems.

These upgrades will extend the trains’ service life by up to 15 years, supporting the sustainability of rail transport.

The Brunel Awards, named after the legendary British engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel and founded in 1985, are an international recognition of innovation, sustainability and excellence in railway design. After more than a decade since the last edition in 2014, the 2025 ceremony reaffirmed the awards’ status as a benchmark for quality and creativity in railway design. This year’s edition received 117 entries from 23 companies across 12 countries on three continents, demonstrating the global commitment to advancing railway design.