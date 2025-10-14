Recommended

Eurostar RMT members to ballot for potential Strike

Posted: 14 October 2025

RMT will ballot Eurostar workers for possible strike action, citing unsafe conditions, poor management, and lack of investment despite strong company revenues.

Eurostar train

Rail union RMT will ballot Eurostar members for potential strike action in a dispute over safety and deteriorating working conditions. The union says staff are facing increasing pressure due to unreliable trains, poor service recovery and ongoing operational safety concerns.

Eurostar reported revenues of €2 billion (£1.7 billion) in 2024, but workers claim the company is failing to invest in fleet reliability or to ensure safe and secure conditions at stations.

RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “Eurostar is making billions in revenue, but frontline staff are being left to deal with unsafe conditions and the consequences of poor management decisions. Eurostar is prioritising the bottom line ahead of our members’ concerns around investment in safety and good conditions at work. If Eurostar does not change course, strike action cannot be ruled out.”

A Eurostar spokesperson said: “No ballot is confirmed to us. The safety of our team members and customers is our absolute priority, and we continue to discuss the matter with RMT to resolve their concerns. No strike action is confirmed at this stage.”

