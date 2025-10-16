Finland hosts Rail Baltica seminar highlighting strategic mobility and regional cooperation across Nordic and Baltic countries

Posted: 16 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Officials, diplomats, and industry leaders met in Helsinki to discuss Rail Baltica’s economic, defence, and transport benefits for the Nordic–Baltic region.

Policymakers, business leaders, and experts from across Northern Europe gathered in Helsinki on 14 October 2025 for a high-level seminar on strategic mobility and regional cooperation. The event, titled “Rail Baltica and strategic mobility for a stronger Nordic–Baltic region”, took place at the House of Industries and brought together around 80 participants representing government institutions, the diplomatic corps, transport and defence sectors, and Nordic–Baltic industry associations.

The seminar formed part of Rail Baltica’s ongoing stakeholder engagement programme, aimed at fostering dialogue with EU Member States and strategic partners. Opening remarks were delivered by Ms Lulu Ranne, Minister of Transport and Communications of Finland, and Mr Kuldar Leis, Minister of Infrastructure of Estonia, who both emphasised the importance of resilient transport links for economic and security cooperation in Northern Europe.

Minister Ranne highlighted the value of Baltic–Finnish cooperation and the shared goal of developing future-proof infrastructure. She noted, “It is important that we share information, understand where we stand, and cooperate now more than ever. In Finland, we are prioritising infrastructure that strengthens everyday life and crisis readiness. Europe requires swift action, including joint efforts to ensure military security. The Baltic and Nordic countries are in the same boat, and we stand together with other European countries as well.”

Echoing her remarks, Minister Leis stressed Rail Baltica’s strategic significance, describing it as the largest infrastructure investment in the region in a century. He said, “In Estonia, the railway is a national priority – over 100 kilometres are under construction, and contracts cover the entire route. Together with our Finnish and international partners, we are delivering this complex project efficiently and transparently so that by 2030 trains can travel from Tallinn to Warsaw.”

The three Baltic ambassadors to Finland also underlined Rail Baltica’s role in regional cooperation. H.E. Ms Janne Jõesaar-Ruusalu, Ambassador of Estonia, described it as a strategic investment in resilience, security, and cohesion. H.E. Ms Dace Treija-Masi, Ambassador of Latvia, emphasised that Rail Baltica has become a strategic enabler of deterrence, defence, and long-term regional stability. H.E. Mr Edvilas Raudonikis, Ambassador of Lithuania, highlighted the railway as a strategic opportunity for Finland, noting its potential as a reliable land alternative to maritime routes and a gateway to new markets. He added that deeper Finnish engagement, expertise, and vision will be essential in shaping a more connected, resilient, and prosperous Europe.

The keynote presentation by Ms Ulla Heinonen, Director of Green Growth at the Confederation of Finnish Industries, outlined Finland’s perspective on strengthening international transport connections and the need for deeper integration with the European network.

A central discussion focused on the dual-use potential of infrastructure in the Nordic–Baltic region, exploring how large-scale projects like Rail Baltica can support both defence readiness and economic resilience. Experts discussed the railway’s role as the backbone of regional military mobility, the importance of dual-use infrastructure in strengthening defence and economic development, and urgent priorities such as funding, EU and NATO alignment, and protection against hybrid and cyber threats. They also explored opportunities for deeper Nordic–Baltic defence cooperation and a long-term vision of an interoperable rail system that underpins both collective defence and economic convergence.

“Europe is stronger when the Baltics are connected and resilient,” concluded Marko Kivila, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board at RB Rail AS. “Rail Baltica is not only an economic corridor – it is a strategic lifeline that enhances the security, mobility, and unity of our entire region. The Helsinki seminar shows how closely the Nordic and Baltic countries are aligned in building infrastructure that serves both prosperity and preparedness.”

The Helsinki seminar followed the first event in Berlin earlier this year and precedes sessions in Brussels, Paris, Stockholm, Madrid, and other European capitals. These events aim to deepen awareness of Rail Baltica’s strategic importance for Europe’s future mobility, security, and competitiveness.