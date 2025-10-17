Liebherr-Transportation Systems has been commissioned by Stadler Rail Schweiz AG to deliver heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems for a new fleet of Intercity diesel multiple units (DMUs) to be operated by Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR).

Based in Korneuburg, Austria, Liebherr confirmed that the systems will be installed in Stadler’s latest Intercity DMUs, which will run on the extended east-west corridor connecting key regions across Saudi Arabia. The project supports the country’s ambitious plans to expand and modernise its railway infrastructure.

The initial order includes ten train sets, each made up of five passenger coaches and two power cars, with an option for a further ten sets.

“This order is proof of our technical expertise,” said Roland Friedrich, Deputy General Manager at Liebherr-Transportation Systems Mannheim GmbH. “It is a major milestone for us and demonstrates our ability and commitment to delivering high-performance, reliable climate system solutions for demanding applications worldwide. We thank Stadler for their trust in us and we are proud to contribute to SAR’s vision of modern and efficient mobility.”

Liebherr’s HVAC systems are specifically designed to operate under extreme desert conditions, providing consistent passenger comfort and system reliability even in high temperatures.

Alongside the supply of HVAC systems, Liebherr will also deliver comprehensive customer services for both Stadler and SAR. Supported by its established Middle East service network, the company will handle all relevant maintenance and service operations locally, ensuring quick response times and long-term operational sustainability.