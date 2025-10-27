South Eastern Railway is expanding its innovative on-board camera programme

Posted: 27 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

South Eastern Railway is fitting more trains with AI-powered cameras to spot faults early, prevent delays and improve safety for passengers across its network.

Credit: South Eastern Railway

South Eastern Railway is expanding its innovative on-board camera programme to more trains and routes across South-East London, Kent and parts of East Sussex. The integrated railway, which combines passenger operator Southeastern and infrastructure provider Network Rail Kent Route, is using the cameras to detect potential faults and hazards before they cause disruption.

Earlier this year, a pilot programme installed thermal imaging cameras on a small number of Class 707 ‘City Beam’ trains. The technology successfully spotted 41 overheating incidents and prevented over 9,000 minutes of delays for passengers. The cameras act as mobile inspection platforms, monitoring the rail network in real time and providing early warning of issues that require attention.

The programme is now being expanded to include 20 Class 375 ‘Electrostar’ Main Line trains, in addition to the 12 Class 707 trains already fitted. This means both Metro services in South-East London and longer distance Main Line routes will now be monitored, allowing engineers to identify potential problems and take action before disruption occurs. South Eastern Railway is the first operator in the UK to permanently install on-board cameras on this scale.

The AI-powered cameras detect hot spots on the railway and relay information quickly to asset engineers. The engineers can then assess whether repairs are needed and allocate the correct staff and equipment without visiting the site, improving both efficiency and safety. The cameras can also monitor track conditions, helping to prevent delays caused by weather or equipment faults.

Five of the 20 Class 375 trains will be equipped with cameras under the train body. These will monitor the slipperiness of the track and the condition of the shoe and conductor rail, which transfer electricity to the train. The data collected will help improve performance, particularly during periods of adverse weather.

Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy said:

“This Government is fundamentally reforming how our railways are run, creating a network that works better for the people and freight using it.



The cutting-edge technology South Eastern Railway is installing on its trains is key to achieving this and should serve as an example of the kind of smart investments we’re making as publicly owned rail companies work to improve services.



These upgrades will prevent disruption and reduce delays, supporting local jobs, growth, and housing as part of the Government’s plan to deliver an efficient and reliable railway.”

Dan Paris, South Eastern Railway’s Fleet Maintenance Director, said:

“Our integrated railway is using train-borne cameras to provide the early warnings we need to identify and fix problems before they cause disruption for our customers.



The cameras on the City Beams are monitoring our London Metro routes and now with a new set of cameras being added to 20 of our Class 375 trains we can look out for any issues on a much wider area across East Sussex and Kent. I’m confident that they will really help us in our drive to improve performance and reduce delays.”

Emily Kent, Director of One Big Circle, the company providing the technology, said:

“It’s been fantastic to work with South Eastern Railway to deliver this cutting-edge technology onboard the fleet. The can-do spirit and collaboration of all involved has ensured faster, more effective outcomes that will bring real benefits to passengers and staff across the network.”

The programme represents a major investment in railway maintenance and performance. By turning trains into mobile monitoring platforms, South Eastern Railway is able to identify potential faults early, reduce delays, improve safety and provide more reliable services for passengers.

The thermal imaging and under-train cameras together create a comprehensive monitoring system, helping the railway respond to emerging issues, optimise maintenance schedules and keep services running smoothly.

Passengers can expect improved reliability and fewer disruptions as the programme expands, with real-time monitoring enabling quicker interventions and a safer, more efficient rail network.