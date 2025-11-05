EU commission unveils ambitious plan to halve travel times on high-speed rail across Europe

Posted: 5 November 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

The European Commission has launched a strategy to speed up high-speed rail, cut journey times, improve cross-border travel, and support a carbon-neutral Europe by 2050.

Today, the European Commission has unveiled a comprehensive plan to accelerate the development of high-speed rail across the EU, offering passengers significantly reduced travel times. By boosting fast, comfortable, safe, and reliable rail services, the plan supports the EU’s twin goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and strengthening Europe’s global competitiveness.

Building on the trans-European transport network (TEN-T), the plan aims to cut the duration of many popular rail journeys by half. For example, by 2030, travel from Berlin to Copenhagen will take four hours instead of seven. By 2035, Sofia and Athens will be six hours apart, while new cross-border connections will link the Baltic countries and enable journeys from Paris to Lisbon via Madrid.

The plan seeks a well-functioning and faster high-speed rail network by 2040, structured around four pillars.

1. Accelerating investment and harmonising an interoperable European network





The Commission will remove cross-border bottlenecks, with binding timelines to be set by 2027, and identify opportunities for higher speeds above 250 km/h where economically viable. A dedicated EU financing strategy will be prepared in the coming months, supported by dialogue with Member States, industry, and financial actors. This aims to better coordinate funding sources, attract private investment, and ensure the completion of the TEN-T network by 2040. The strategic dialogue will culminate in a High-Speed Rail Deal, a multilateral commitment to mobilise investment for priority projects.

2. Creating an attractive and competitive framework for rail services





Legislation will support the second-hand market for rolling stock. In 2027, the Commission will propose measures to prevent the anticompetitive scrapping of functioning trains and establish transparent resale conditions across all Member States. A 2026 proposal will improve cross-border ticketing and booking systems, making it easier for passengers to plan seamless journeys with better access to passenger rights. Entry barriers for new operators will be removed, with fair track access charges and non-discriminatory access to facilities, boosting competition and affordability.

3. Supporting a strong, innovative, and harmonised European rail sector





A 2026 Europe’s Rail research call will fund next-generation high-speed rolling stock and support technical innovation to enable seamless operations across borders. EU rules will be revised in 2026 to simplify train driver certification. The 2026 European ERTMS Deployment Plan will ensure harmonised interoperability across the network.

4. Strengthening EU-level governance





Infrastructure managers will be empowered and legally required to cooperate, providing predictable cross-border capacity for long-distance services. Barriers to new services between key cities will be discussed in roundtables with stakeholders, overseen by European TEN-T Coordinators. A scoreboard will monitor progress, while the mandate of the European Union Agency for Railways will be revised in 2026 to remove redundant national rules and issue authorisations efficiently, supporting innovation.

The plan will ease congestion, increase capacity on conventional lines, and improve regional and night train services. It will also strengthen Europe’s security, enabling the swift movement of troops and military equipment alongside civilian freight.

Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, said, “High-speed rail is not just about cutting travel times. It is about uniting Europeans, strengthening our economy, and leading the global race for sustainable transport. With today’s plan, we are turning ambition into action, breaking down barriers, mobilising investments for modern infrastructure, and making cross-border rail the backbone of a carbon-neutral, competitive, and secure Europe. Citizens across the Union will benefit from faster, safer, and more affordable journeys that bring Europe closer together.”

The plan complements the EU’s ongoing action plan to boost long-distance and cross-border rail, building on efforts to complete the TEN-T network. To date, the EU has supported 804 rail infrastructure projects with a total of €34.4 billion through the Connecting Europe Facility, accounting for 68.76% of total CEF investment.

In preparation, Commissioner Tzitzikostas held an Implementation Dialogue with railway industry representatives, passenger organisations, cities, civil society, trade unions, private investors, and related companies to gather feedback and shape the plan.