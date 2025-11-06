‘All Intelligence’ technologies take centre stage at Huawei Connect 2025

Posted: 6 November 2025 | Ian Betteridge - Global Railway Review |

Huawei Connect 2025 highlighted the growing roles of 5G intelligence and cloud-based infrastructure in rail and logistics, with new global deployments offering insight into future operational models.

Huawei Connect 2025 offered a window into how cloud-native technologies are being applied to rail and logistics environments, with multiple case studies demonstrating the company’s evolving role in transport digitalisation.

While Huawei is best known for its telecommunications infrastructure, its growing presence in rail reflects broader trends in the sector: namely, the shift towards integrated digital platforms that support real-time operations, predictive analytics and scalable automation.

Signals from Huawei

The focus of Huawei’s rail session introduced two additions to its solutions for rail: Intelligent Scheduling of Train Operation and Urban Rail Smart Station, both with the aim of closing the loop from sensing to decision‑making to execution.

Malaysia’s ECRL was highlighted as a flagship FRMCS deployment, with a minimum 2 Mbit/s cell‑edge bandwidth and sub‑two‑second emergency call setup, enabling broadband train control alongside IoT and multimedia services.

Meanwhile, China’s 12306 ticketing platform was presented as the world’s largest real‑time rail system, serving more than four billion trips annually; its technical evolutions include asynchronous queuing and distributed in‑memory computing, with AI‑enabled e‑ticketing, virtual assistants, and an R‑MaaS platform that links rail to air, road, and water transport.

Strategically, the message was to “Go Broadband, Go Cloud, Go Intelligence” to multiply capacity and revenue as passenger numbers and freight volumes rise over the next decade, supported by a partnership program with six partners to take these solutions global. Taken together, these signals reinforce the trajectory outlined above: broadband train‑to‑ground, cloud orchestration, and applied AI are converging into production architectures for rail.

Urban rail: digital backbone for Astana’s LRT

There were two other demonstrations of the power of connected rail. First was Huawei’s involvement in the Astana Light Rail Transit (LRT) project in Kazakhstan. The company is providing a full-stack digital solution for the city’s new urban rail system, including cloud-based control systems, AI-powered analytics and integrated communications.

The deployment is part of Huawei’s Smart Urban Rail Solution, which aims to centralise operational data and improve service reliability. According to Huawei, the system enables real-time coordination between signalling, passenger information and communications subsystems, helping operators respond more quickly to disruptions and optimise train scheduling.

The Astana project also includes cybersecurity and data governance frameworks, which are increasingly seen as essential components of modern rail infrastructure. With growing concerns around data privacy and system resilience, the inclusion of these elements reflects a maturing approach to digital transformation in public transport.

Sector outlook

The rail industry continues to face pressure to modernise, with digitalisation seen as a key lever for improving performance and sustainability. Huawei’s contributions at Connect 2025 suggest that cloud technologies will play a central role in this transformation from ticketing and passenger experience to urban mobility and freight logistics.

While the company’s solutions are still being tested in diverse operational contexts, they offer a glimpse into how rail systems might evolve over the coming decade. As more operators explore cloud-based models, the focus will likely shift from pilot projects to full-scale integration — raising new questions around governance, interoperability and long-term value.

Huawei’s growing presence in rail reflects a wider convergence between IT and transport infrastructure. Whether this leads to more agile, data-driven operations will depend not only on technology, but on how effectively it is embedded into the operational culture of rail organisations.