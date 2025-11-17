South Western Railway launches Hotshot train with thermal imaging to prevent delays across southern routes

Posted: 17 November 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

South Western Railway and Network Rail trial the Hotshot Class 450 train, using thermal imaging cameras to detect faults and reduce delays across southern England.

Credit: Network Rail

South Western Railway and Network Rail are trialling innovative thermal imaging technology to help prevent train delays. A newly named Class 450 train, known as ‘Hotshot’, has been fitted with two cameras to monitor track conditions, allowing engineers to address potential infrastructure problems before they disrupt services.

One camera is mounted at the front of the train to monitor electrical issues on the tracks, while another is positioned underneath to oversee the shoe gear and third rail, which provide power to the train. The cameras provide real-time alerts on issues such as overheating or faulty connections, improving safety and efficiency, reducing maintenance costs and enabling better management of resources during incidents.

On average, faults detected by the Hotshot train would otherwise cause around 200 minutes of delays, while more severe problems related to conductor rails have previously resulted in delays exceeding 2,000 minutes. Class 450 trains serve routes between Central London and Surrey, Hampshire, Berkshire and Dorset. This trial represents the first time continuous monitoring has been deployed on the majority of the SWR network.

An earlier limited trial in the Ashtead area of Surrey demonstrated the system’s effectiveness, as a fault was rectified within 48 hours with no impact on passengers. Previously, a similar incident caused 2,500 minutes of delays.

Rail Minister Lord Hendy said: “This Government is fundamentally reforming how our railways are run, creating a network that works better for the people and freight using it. The cutting-edge technology that the integrated South Western Railway is trialling is key to achieving this and will serve as an example of the kinds of smart investments publicly owned rail companies can implement to improve services for passengers. Upgrades like this will prevent disruption and reduce delays, supporting growth, jobs and homes as part of the Government’s plan to deliver an efficient and reliable railway.”

Neil Drury, Engineering and Infrastructure Director for South Western Railway, added: “Much like our famous ‘Flying Banana’ train which helps monitor the tracks, you can now look out for Hotshot. We hope this innovative collaboration between SWR, Network Rail, Angel Trains and our other partners will identify potential infrastructure issues before they escalate, helping to reduce disruption on the network and keep our customers moving.”

Barry Fox, Head of Product Management at Angel Trains, said: “We’re proud to be supporting the introduction of this technology on passenger trains. Continuous monitoring of the infrastructure offers real value in helping deliver a more reliable railway for passengers. This has been made possible by working closely with our customers and suppliers to deliver a fully integrated solution.”

The year-long trial has been designed, managed and funded by Angel Trains, in collaboration with SWR, Network Rail, One Big Circle, Siemens and dg8 Design. Should the trial prove successful, the technology could be installed on additional trains across the SWR fleet, further extending coverage.

This initiative follows similar thermal imaging monitoring introduced by South Eastern Railway, another publicly owned operator under the DFTO, which serves South East London, Kent and parts of East Sussex.