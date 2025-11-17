Rail industry expands Disabled Persons Railcard eligibility to make train travel more accessible for everyone
Posted: 17 November 2025 | Gabriel Higgins | No comments yet
The Disabled Persons Railcard will now include non-visible disabilities, simplify applications, and ensure fair, affordable travel across Britain, supporting passengers and one accompanying adult.
The rail industry has announced an expansion of the eligibility criteria for the Disabled Persons Railcard (DPRC) and a simplification of its application process, marking a major step in making Britain’s rail network more accessible and customer-focused. The DPRC offers a third off rail travel for the cardholder and one accompanying adult, and the changes aim to recognise both visible and non-visible disabilities more effectively.
The reforms follow a review conducted by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), the Department for Transport (DfT) and The Disabled Persons Transport Advisory Committee (DPTAC). The review concluded that the Railcard’s eligibility should better reflect modern understanding of disability and address real travel barriers. Research by the Rail Delivery Group showed strong public support for these reforms, with 79% of current DPRC holders and 73% of non-holders supporting the inclusion of non-visible disabilities.
The changes will be implemented in two stages. Phase 1, starting 1 March 2026, will broaden eligibility for customers who can demonstrate their need through existing documentation such as Blue Badge holders. Phase 2, beginning in September 2026, will expand eligibility further to include conditions requiring clinical or professional evidence. This will cover some long-term or degenerative conditions as well as neurodiversity where it substantially affects a person’s ability to travel by train. Full guidance on evidentiary requirements and applications will be published ahead of each phase to provide clear information for customers and frontline staff.
The reforms are part of a wider commitment to centre services around customers and remove barriers preventing travel with confidence. By aligning DPRC evidence with documentation already used in other transport schemes and providing clearer guidance for complex cases, the industry aims to make the application process simpler and more user-friendly.
Jacqueline Starr, Executive Chair and CEO of Rail Delivery Group, said: “Rail connects people to jobs, education and community and we are determined to make those connections easier to access for everyone. Many people face real and varied barriers to travel and widening eligibility for the Disabled Persons Railcard is a step forward in making rail travel a genuine option for more people, listening to how we can help mitigate the additional cost of living with a disability and ensuring our services are shaped around customers’ needs.”
Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy said: “We want to give everyone the tools to use our railway with ease and confidence, which is why we’re expanding eligibility for the Disabled Persons Railcard. This will make taking the train more affordable for more disabled passengers, saving up to a third on rail travel, with new changes making it easier to apply for the card too. We know there is more work to do to make our railways truly accessible, which is why we published our Accessibility Roadmap, which lays the foundations for a longer-term transformation under Great British Railways.”
The Railcard costs £20 for one year or £54 for three years, and can be purchased online at railcard.co.uk or by post. It offers unlimited travel with no minimum spend and can save the holder an average of £126 annually. The card is intended to support those whose conditions significantly impact their ability to travel by train, ensuring travel is more affordable and inclusive across Great Britain.
