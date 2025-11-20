Knorr-Bremse and VTG sign new agreement to fast-track rail freight digitalisation
Knorr-Bremse will deliver 2,000 digital wagon systems to VTG Rail UK by 2029, advancing safer, more efficient rail freight operations.
Credit: VTG Rail UK
Knorr-Bremse and VTG Rail UK have signed a long-term framework agreement set to accelerate rail freight digitalisation, with the exclusive supply of 2,000 FreightControl Sentinel monitoring systems. Running until the end of 2029, the deal is expected to improve wagon safety, boost operational availability and enable data-driven maintenance across VTG’s UK fleet.
FreightControl Sentinel has now received independent safety approval for installation on new-build iWagons, paving the way for full operational deployment on the UK network. As the core digital system within VTG’s iWagon platform, it monitors safety-critical components in real time to reduce wheel defects such as flats and improve fleet reliability.
Mario Beinert, Member of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse Rail Vehicle Systems, said: “With this pioneering project, Knorr-Bremse and VTG Rail UK are pursuing the goal of sustainably increasing the availability, efficiency, and competitiveness of rail freight transport. With FreightControl Sentinel, Knorr-Bremse is once again positioning itself as a pioneer for modular, scalable digital solutions with tangible customer value.”
VTG Rail UK said the agreement would accelerate the modernisation of UK freight fleets. Nigel Day, Business Improvement Director at VTG Rail UK, said: “This agreement is a milestone in our mission to modernise the UK rail freight fleet. FreightControl Sentinel is a core part of our iWagon platform, giving our customers smarter, safer, and more efficient wagons. Our partnership with Knorr-Bremse builds on many years of collaboration and demonstrates our shared commitment to shaping the future of digital rail freight.”
Smarter maintenance and stronger fleet performance
The contract, valued in the “mid double-digit million-euro” range, covers supply, integration and future digital development of the Sentinel system, including dashboards and expanded data services. Powered by axle generators and equipped with wheel slide protection technology, the system provides continuous health monitoring of wheels and brakes, supporting predictive maintenance, reduced asset downtime and lower damage costs. As a standalone solution, FreightControl Sentinel is a core element of Knorr-Bremse’s Digital Freight Train technology programme.
Knorr-Bremse Rail Systems UK Managing Director Paul Goodhand said the collaboration would raise technical standards across British freight operations. “Preventing wheel flats in particular helps to increase safety and performance on freight rail. The contract is a sign of strong cooperation and demonstrates our joint commitment to the digital future of rail transport.”
Growing demand and European rollout plans
VTG Rail UK has already secured major orders for iWagons equipped with FreightControl Sentinel from customers including Heidelberg Materials, Breedon Group, Tarmac and Alvance British Aluminium.
With interest rising, Knorr-Bremse plans to expand the technology into European freight markets, targeting new digital fleet services such as Wagon-as-a-Service and wider use of automated diagnostics.
For more analysis on how innovation and data will transform freight operations and how the sector can secure its place at the heart of tomorrow’s logistics, read Global Railway Review’s Track Insight report Unlocking the Future of Freight.
