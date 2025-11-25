Government freezes rail fares in England for first time in 30 years

Posted: 25 November 2025 | Global Railway Review |

The Chancellor confirms the first national rail fare freeze in three decades, promising savings for passengers and investment in rail reform.

The UK government will freeze regulated rail fares for the first time in 30 years, saving millions of passengers money on daily and intercity travel, the Chancellor and Transport Secretary confirmed ahead of the upcoming Budget. The move applies to season tickets, peak commuter returns and off-peak fares between major cities, affecting more than a billion passenger journeys.

The Department for Transport (DfT) says the freeze will support working households, limit inflationary pressure and encourage greater rail use. Commuters on the most expensive routes will save more than £300 per year under the measure. Illustrative savings include £315 for passengers travelling three days a week from Milton Keynes to London on flexi-season tickets, £173 for commuters from Woking to London and £57 for travellers between Bradford and Leeds.

Easing the pressure on UK households

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the cost-cutting measure would form part of a Budget designed to “deliver on the country’s priorities to cut NHS waiting lists, cut national debt and cut the cost of living.”

She added: “That’s why we’re choosing to freeze rail fares for the first time in 30 years, which will ease the pressure on household finances and make travelling to work, school or to visit friends and family that bit easier.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “We all want to see cheaper rail travel, so we’re freezing fares to help millions of passengers save money. Commuters on more expensive routes will save more than £300 per year, meaning they keep more of their hard-earned cash. This is part of our wider plans to rebuild Great British Railways the public can be proud of and rely on.”

The government claims the freeze will directly support economic growth by reducing transport-related household spending, which currently accounts for 14% of total expenditure. It argues the measure will make town centre travel more affordable and help drive passenger numbers at a time when the industry is still recovering from post-pandemic habits.

Wider Great British Railway reforms

The policy is linked to wider reforms to create Great British Railways (GBR), a publicly owned organisation responsible for both tracks and trains. The Railways Bill, currently advancing through Parliament, will establish GBR as the single accountable body for network management, ticketing systems, customer standards and long-term planning.

GBR will oversee digital transformation on the network, including nationwide tap-in, tap-out ticketing, a new app and website, expanded Pay As You Go travel and upgrades such as “superfast WiFi”.

CEO of Campaign for Better Transport Ben Plowden added: “We know that cost is the number one concern for people wanting to travel by train, so it is very welcome that fares will be frozen next year as we have been calling for. As well as helping households with the cost of living, this will enable more people to choose rail, reducing traffic on our roads, benefitting the economy, helping the environment, and connecting communities across the country.

One of the government’s six objectives for the reformed railways is that they should be affordable. As plans for Great British Railways gather pace, this is a positive sign that affordability for passengers is being given the high priority it deserves.”