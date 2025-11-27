European rail prepares for decisive shift as FRMCS and cyber-security pressures intensify

0 SHARES

Posted: 27 November 2025 | Ian Westcott |

European rail is entering a digital transformation as GSM-R is phased out. FRMCS, 5G, and AI-driven systems promise higher capacity, smarter traffic management, and predictive maintenance, while cyber-security becomes a critical priority for modern rail networks.

European railways are entering a digital era, with FRMCS, 5G connectivity, and AI-driven operations set to transform capacity, safety, and cross-border efficiency. Credit: Shutterstock

European railways are entering one of the most significant periods of technological change in decades as the sunset of GSM-R moves closer and operators speed up preparations for the Future Railway Mobile Communication System. According to new sector research, the shift from GSM-R to FRMCS is set to redefine how networks manage operational control, signalling, traffic flow and cross-border interoperability.

The regulatory picture has also intensified throughout 2025. Updates to the Control Command and Signalling Technical Specification for Interoperability and a stronger focus on digital resilience are creating new obligations for Infrastructure Managers and Railway Undertakings. With an estimated 120,000 kilometres of GSM-R still active across Europe, the scale of upcoming migration work remains considerable, touching not only radio networks but also operational processes and long-established engineering practice.

5G, AI and cyber-security reshape rail operations

FRMCS will introduce 5G Standalone architecture designed for ultra-low latency communication, high reliability and predictable performance. Features such as mission-critical network slices are expected to support safer and more efficient deployment of tools like ERTMS Level 3, moving block systems and the early foundations for virtual coupling. Research respondents noted that these advances have the potential to increase capacity and reduce dependence on lineside assets, especially when combined with AI-driven analytics and predictive maintenance tools that are now beginning to move into mainstream fleet planning.

Join our free webinar: Rail cyber-security in a time of technological and regulatory transformation Join our expert panel, including speakers from Nokia and Siemens Mobility, to explore the critical convergence of cybersecurity and 5G rail comms. Date: 3 Dec | Time: 15:00 GMT REGISTER NOW TO SECURE YOUR SPOT <<< Can’t attend live? No worries – register to receive the recording post-event.

The shift from GSM-R to FRMCS is set to redefine how European rail networks manage operational control, signalling, traffic flow, and cross-border interoperability.”

At the same time, the digitalisation of rail operations is expanding cyber exposure. Once-isolated networks are becoming interconnected, IP-based environments spanning operational technology, rolling stock, cloud platforms and intelligent trackside equipment. This shift opens the door to more varied attack routes and places fresh pressure on operators to strengthen authentication, encryption strategies and supply chain oversight. Many participants in the research highlighted the added complexity of multi-vendor ecosystems, where legacy and next-generation systems need to co-exist throughout lengthy transition periods.

These concerns are prompting organisations to revisit their cyber-security governance frameworks. Operators are exploring how to apply principles such as Zero Trust Architecture, how to certify long-life assets in line with evolving standards, and how to embed security within cloud-native network functions as they scale. Several respondents indicated that navigating regulatory expectations has now become as challenging as the technical migration itself.

As these issues converge, industry specialists will examine the emerging risks and practical mitigation strategies in an upcoming session, Rail cyber-security in a time of technological and regulatory transformation, taking place on 3 December 2025. The discussion will explore how cyber-security, AI and next-generation communication systems can work together to protect modern rail operations during this crucial transition.

Looking to 2030: Accelerating digitalisation and future-proofing rail operations

Multi-vendor ecosystems make cyber-security governance as critical as the technical migration itself.”

Looking ahead to 2030, respondents expect digitalisation to accelerate further, supported by early work on virtual coupling, advanced traffic optimisation and more integrated asset management. A common theme across the research is that organisations investing early in secure digital foundations are likely to recover capacity, gain operational flexibility and maintain resilience as FRMCS deployment widens. For readers seeking more detailed guidance on the cyber-security implications of this shift, the webinar will provide additional context and expert insight.

Find full details and registration information here:



Rail cyber-security in a time of technological and regulatory transformation