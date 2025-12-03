Hitachi Rail and Google Cloud accelerate digital transformation for autonomous rail

Posted: 3 December 2025 | Global Railway Review |

Hitachi Rail will deploy Google Cloud’s cybersecurity and AI technologies to boost operational efficiency, sustainability and progress toward a fully autonomous rail network.

Hitachi Rail has partnered with Google Cloud to fast-track digital transformation across its global operations, using advanced cybersecurity, generative AI and agentic AI to strengthen efficiency and accelerate the industry’s shift toward autonomous and sustainable rail systems.

The collaboration expands on the strategic alliance announced between Hitachi and Google Cloud in October 2025. It brings together Hitachi Rail’s expertise in rail systems, GlobalLogic’s digital engineering capabilities and Google Cloud’s AI platforms, including Vertex AI, to enhance productivity, strengthen cyber resilience and support the wider modal shift to rail.

Giuseppe Marino, Group CEO of Hitachi Rail, said the partnership reflects the company’s focus on digital innovation and sustainability: “Sustainability is the destination – digital is how we’ll get there.”

Marino continued: “Our collaboration with Google Cloud will enable us to harness their leadership in digital and AI technologies to meet our strong ambitions regarding digital transformation in rail and develop for our customers optimized and energy-efficient solutions. In this way we will continue to develop rail as the core of future Mobility schemes.”

He said the partnership will help unlock further innovation in operational technology, adding: “Working as One Hitachi with GlobalLogic and the Strategic SIB Business Unit, we are committed to achieving a truly autonomous rail network tomorrow.”

Andrea Williamson, Director, Retail, Consumer and Travel, Google Cloud UKI, added: “Hitachi Rail is a pioneer in operational technology, and our collaboration combines that deep domain expertise with the power of Google’s generative AI and agentic technology. This collaboration will unlock new levels of efficiency for their teams today and lay the critical foundation for a truly autonomous rail network tomorrow.”

Hitachi Rail said the initiative supports its ambition to lead the digital transition of critical industries, deploying physical AI and cloud-based tools to strengthen cyber resilience, optimise network performance and help deliver more sustainable and reliable mobility systems.