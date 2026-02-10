Nomad Digital appoints Jean-Philippe Garbit as managing director from January 2026

Posted: 10 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Nomad Digital has appointed Jean-Philippe Garbit as managing director, strengthening leadership as the company advances rail digitalisation, passenger connectivity and integrated onboard systems across global markets.

Credit: Nomad Digital

Nomad Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alstom, has announced the appointment of Jean-Philippe Garbit as managing director, effective from 1 January 2026. The appointment marks a key leadership transition as the company continues to expand its digital and connectivity solutions across the global rail sector.

Jean-Philippe Garbit joins Nomad Digital from Alstom, where he most recently served as managing director for Digital and Integrated Systems in the Nordic region. During his 14 year career within Alstom, he has held a range of senior leadership roles spanning signalling, digital services and integrated systems, building extensive experience across both operational and technology focused rail environments.

Commenting on his appointment, Garbit said he is passionate about what Nomad Digital represents and committed to advancing its mission. He added that he looks forward to working closely with teams, customers and partners to deliver continued success and innovation.

The leadership transition follows the departure of Emmanuel Henry, who now takes up the role of managing director for Digital and Integrated Systems UK and Ireland at Alstom. Reflecting on the change, Henry congratulated Garbit on his appointment and highlighted the value of his experience in strengthening Nomad Digital’s long term vision and its focus on rail digitalisation and technological innovation.

Nomad Digital also thanked Henry for his leadership over the past 30 months, during which the company delivered multiple connectivity and digital projects for rail operators worldwide.

Nomad Digital is recognised globally for its passenger connectivity, fleet management and monitoring solutions. As a pioneer of the Connected Journey concept, the company provides secure onboard network infrastructures that support passenger devices and authorised systems, improving passenger satisfaction while enhancing operational efficiency for transport operators.