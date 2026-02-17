Knorr Bremse accelerates AI transformation through strategic AWS partnership

0 SHARES

Posted: 17 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Long term collaboration with Amazon Web Services aims to modernise manufacturing processes, boost productivity and position Knorr Bremse as an artificial intelligence pioneer.

Credit: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr Bremse is advancing a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) transformation through a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services. The long term use of AWS cloud and AI services is intended to modernise technology, working methods and organisational structures, positioning the company as a pioneer of AI in the manufacturing sector.

The initiative combines more than 120 years of industrial and systems expertise at Knorr Bremse with advanced cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities from AWS. According to the company, the collaboration is already accelerating development cycles and reshaping internal processes.

Marc Llistosella, CEO of Knorr Bremse AG, said: “With AWS on board, we are reaching the next milestone in becoming a pioneer in artificial intelligence in the manufacturing industry. For us as a market and technology leader, AWS, with its AI expertise, is an important lever for our AI transformation. The AWS infrastructure takes our business and operational processes to a new level, makes them more efficient and sets new standards for how manufacturing companies can use AI.”

Sathees Navaratnam, Chief Digital Officer at Knorr Bremse AG, added: “AWS creates the optimal basis for innovation and performance enhancement. As a first step, we are further developing our organisational structure to enable cross functional innovation with increasingly autonomous processes. State of the art AI models and infrastructure from AWS help us to leverage the full potential of intelligent systems across the group.”

Stefan Hoechbauer, Managing Director Germany and Central Europe at Amazon Web Services, said: “With its development and system excellence, Knorr Bremse is perfectly positioned to become a key AI player in the manufacturing industry. AWS is providing its most advanced cloud and AI services for this transformation. This combination lays the foundation for fundamental change. Together, we are setting new standards for intelligent and data driven manufacturing.”

Three core AI areas

Knorr Bremse is focusing on three core areas. First, establishing an AI operating model to develop, operate and scale products more rapidly, with AI agents supporting supply chain, engineering and production processes. Second, building autonomous industrial solutions and new data driven business models. Third, fostering an AI friendly organisational culture by empowering around 4,000 employees with training platforms and AI tools.

An initial pilot project in India demonstrates the potential, with AI agents supporting software development for brake control systems through automated quality checks, delivering expected productivity gains of up to 30 per cent.