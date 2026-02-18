British steel launches round the clock production for Türkiye high speed rail deal

Posted: 18 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Major export contract for Ankara to İzmir line secures new jobs, 24 7 operations in Scunthorpe and strengthens UK Türkiye rail partnership.

British Steel has secured a new order worth tens of millions of pounds to supply rail for a major high speed electric railway in Türkiye, prompting the company to launch 24 7 manufacturing operations for the first time in more than a decade.

The eight figure agreement, supported by UK Export Finance, will see British Steel deliver 36,000 tonnes of 60E2 rail in 36 metre lengths to ERG International Group. The material will be used to construct a 599 kilometre line between Ankara and İzmir, significantly reducing journey times and cutting transport related carbon emissions.

Once operational, the new route is expected to reduce rail travel time between the Turkish capital and the port city by more than 10 hours, providing a faster and lower carbon alternative for passengers and freight operators. The line is being delivered by ERG on behalf of Türkiye’s government and will be operated by Turkish State Railways.

The contract has created 23 new roles and acted as the catalyst for British Steel to begin continuous rail production at its Scunthorpe site.

Lisa Coulson, Chief Commercial Officer at British Steel, said: “Securing this prestigious contract – with the support of UK Export Finance – was a major achievement and underlines British Steel’s ability to build the sustainable track systems of the future.

“It also demonstrates the importance of British Steel, the UK’s only manufacturer of rail, to this country’s economy and Britain’s global trading partners.

“We are extremely grateful for the UK Government’s support in sealing this contract and look forward to working in partnership to secure more orders for our world class products.”

Craig Harvey, Commercial Director, Rail at British Steel, added: “This contract has been the catalyst to us starting 24 7 rail manufacturing operations in Scunthorpe. We are also optimistic we can supply other steel products into this project and are working with ERG to support its future needs.”

Industry Minister Chris McDonald said: “UK made steel is renowned for its high quality, and this order is welcome news for British Steel. Supporting deals like this is at the heart of our Steel Strategy.”

Melike Erdem, CEO of ERG International UK, described the agreement as a milestone in the partnership, while Chief Commercial Officer Mohamed Ibrahim highlighted strengthened cooperation between ERG, British Steel, UK Export Finance and the Department for Business and Trade.