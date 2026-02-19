Network rail completes £4m infrastructure upgrades on inverclyde line

Posted: 19 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Eight-day programme strengthens bridges and supporting structures, improving long-term resilience and reliability for passengers across the Inverclyde route.

Network Rail has completed £4 million of infrastructure upgrades on the Inverclyde line, delivering structural improvements to bridges and supporting assets along the route in western Scotland.

The works were delivered over two consecutive weekends within an eight-day engineering programme. Teams carried out repairs and renewals at several locations to strengthen key structures and enhance long-term operational resilience.

In Greenock, engineers repaired and replaced sections of retaining walls that support the railway, installing new concrete elements to reinforce stability. The main deck of the River Gryffe Bridge was replaced, with additional steel repairs undertaken to improve structural integrity. At Houston Road in Georgetown, steel components supporting the railway were repaired, while at Station Road in Langbank, engineers strengthened steelwork beneath the bridge and replaced part of the platform using modern, durable materials.

Infrastructure resilience programme

Ross Moran, route director at Network Rail, said: “Our engineers have delivered vital upgrades that will keep the Inverclyde line reliable for years to come.

“Strengthening key structures is essential to maintaining a safe and resilient railway, and we’re grateful to customers for their patience while we carried out this important work.”

ScotRail service delivery director Mark Ilderton added: “The upgrades will deliver long-term benefits for customers, improving the reliability and resilience of services on the route for years to come.”