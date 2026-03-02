Leo express launches Warsaw services strengthening Renfe’s Polish expansion

Posted: 2 March 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Leo Express begins operating on the Warsaw to Krakow corridor, marking its first arrival in the Polish capital and reinforcing Renfe’s international growth strategy in central Europe.

Leo Express has launched services in Warsaw for the first time, entering Poland’s busiest rail corridor between the capital and Krakow as part of its continued international expansion. The move further consolidates the presence of its majority shareholder, Renfe, in the Polish market.

The launch of the new service to Warsaw marks a milestone in the progress of Leo Express and in Renfe’s internationalisation strategy for expanding operations in Europe.”

Leo Express is operating two daily return services on the Warsaw to Krakow route, linking the Polish capital with around 20 stations and extending cross border connectivity to the Czech Republic. The launch also coincides with increased frequencies on the Prague to Krakow route, strengthening north south mobility across central Europe.

Expanding cross border connectivity

The new services are operated using Stadler FLIRT rolling stock, positioning the operator as a sustainable and quality alternative for international travel between Warsaw and Prague. Demand in the Polish market has exceeded expectations, prompting plans to double Warsaw Krakow services from 25 June to four daily frequencies in each direction, alongside an additional Prague connection.

Renfe acquired a 50 per cent stake in Leo Express in December 2021 as part of its wider internationalisation strategy. The partnership aims to expand operations in both commercial and public service markets across Europe. Since then, Leo Express has reported significant financial and operational growth.

In 2024, the operator achieved revenues of €40 million, double the previous year, and carried more than 3.5 million passengers. Revenue levels were maintained in 2025, with passenger numbers surpassing 4.5 million. The company expects to exceed six million passengers this year, representing growth of more than 19 per cent across its Czech, Slovak and Polish networks.

Renfe has also supported Leo Express in entering the public service obligation market. In 2023, the operator secured a nine year contract from the Slovak government to run the Bratislava Komárno regional service, supported by rolling stock supplied through Renfe subsidiaries. In July 2025, Renfe formalised the leasing of Talgo VI trains to Leo Express, introduced in early 2026 under the brand “Leo Express Powered by Renfe”.