Alpha Trains and Lineas lease EURO9000 locomotives for Rhine Alpine corridor

Posted: 4 March 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

New Stadler EURO9000 agreement strengthens Alpha Trains and Lineas partnership, supporting hybrid traction and lower emission freight operations across Europe’s key north south corridor.

Alpha Trains and Lineas strengthen partnership with EURO9000 Locomotives supporting sustainable rail freight. Credit: Alpha Trains

Alpha Trains and Lineas have signed a lease agreement for two Stadler EURO9000 locomotives, further strengthening their long standing partnership and supporting lower emission rail freight on the Rhine Alpine corridor.

The EURO9000 combines power, flexibility and sustainability, making it a perfect fit for the international freight corridors we operate.”

The locomotives form part of Alpha Trains’ 2023 order for 12 EURO9000 units from Stadler Rail, reflecting the lessor’s strategic investment in modern, energy efficient traction. The first unit is expected to be delivered in March 2026 and will operate under a full service lease model, with maintenance and technical support provided by Stadler Rail Services.

Hybrid traction for cross border freight

The six axle EURO9000 is a hybrid multi system locomotive combining electric traction with diesel capability. This enables seamless operation across electrified and non electrified routes, making it well suited to heavy freight services along the north south axis linking North Sea ports with southern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Lineas plans to deploy the locomotives primarily in Germany, leveraging their dual power capability to bridge gaps between electrified and non electrified infrastructure. The move is expected to improve operational flexibility while reducing overall emissions across domestic and international services.

Guus de Boer, Commercial Director of Alpha Trains Locomotives, said the agreement demonstrates market confidence in the EURO9000 as a backbone of modern freight operations on the Rhine Alpine corridor.

Alban François, Chief Operating Officer at Lineas, added that the locomotive combines power, flexibility and sustainability, supporting the operator’s strategy to strengthen services in Germany and across Europe while lowering the environmental footprint of freight transport.

The project benefits from €15 million in funding from the German Federal Ministry of Transport under its programme promoting alternative drive systems in rail transport and passenger buses. The initiative, coordinated by NOW GmbH and implemented by Project Management Jülich, aims to accelerate uptake of low emission propulsion technologies by reducing additional investment costs.